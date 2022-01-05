ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freezing rain overnight; snow likely Thursday into Friday

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago

Freezing rain or drizzle will develop toward dawn, and with the cold temperatures some slick spots will form across the area.

Temperatures will rise well-above freezing during the day Wednesday so it will change over to just some light rain. Some icy spots are likely to start of the day, especially on untreated surfaces.

The first real chance for accumulating snow will happen late Thursday into Friday. Currently, it doesn't look like a major or blockbuster storm, but it does look like we will be doing some plowing or shoveling once it ends later on Friday. Some changes are likely between now and Friday, so stay tuned for updates as we get closer to the end of the week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QBIr0_0dcnVr2b00

OVERNIGHT: Becoming cloudy and cold with light freezing rain and freezing drizzle possible. Some slick spots likely, especially away from the shoreline. Low of 26 and rising toward dawn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ci0Hj_0dcnVr2b00

WEDNESDAY : Early slick spots with everything changing over to just rain and showers. High of 43.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. High of 42.

FRIDAY: Snow likely, ending later afternoon. High of 32.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and cold. High of 32.

SUNDAY: Wintry mix in the morning changing to rain in the afternoon. High of 42.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VXe1n_0dcnVr2b00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k6CAT_0dcnVr2b00

