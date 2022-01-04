ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Clemson dishes out another 2023 offer

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s64vd_0dcnVpH900

Another big-time prospect in the 2023 class reported an offer from Clemson on Tuesday.

Carver (Troy, Ala.) four-star edge rusher Jaquavious Russaw announced an offer from the Tigers following a conversation with Clemson defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall and co-defensive coordinator Mickey Conn.

Russaw (6-2, 230) is ranked as the No. 4 edge defender and No. 38 overall prospect in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Russaw has an impressive list of 20-plus offers that also includes schools like Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan State, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas A&M, to name some.

Russaw was in attendance for Clemson’s 48-27 win over Wake Forest back on Nov. 20 at Memorial Stadium.

“The atmosphere was great,” he told TCI . “It was definitely different than any other game I went to. When I went there, I didn’t know what to expect, so it was kind of different from other colleges I’ve been to so far.”

Hickory (N.C.) High School 2023 four-star edge rusher Rico Walker and New Bern (N.C.) High School 2023 four-star defensive lineman Keith Sampson Jr. both reported offers from Clemson on Tuesday as well.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C25VY_0dcnVpH900

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Bowl Game Was ‘Total Farce’

And Purdue were tied at 45 at the end of regulation following a missed game-winning field goal by the Volunteers. That sent the game into overtime where the Volunteers got the ball first. The Tennessee offense orchestrated a nice first drive during overtime and got the ball to the one-yard...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Former Alabama receiver announces transfer destination

When you recruit at the wide receiver position the way the Alabama Crimson Tide does, a transfer is bound to happen. The first domino has fallen, with a redshirt sophomore moving out of Tuscaloosa. On Wednesday, Xavier Williams announced he would be heading West and transferring to Utah State. He...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
South Carolina State
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Oklahoma

Bad news for the Oklahoma football program and new Sooners head coach Brent Venables. OU star quarterback Caleb Williams announced Monday he is entering the NCAA transfer portal. Williams added that remaining at (...)
OKLAHOMA STATE
On3.com

Report: Surprising team pops up as landing spot for Caleb Williams

Out of nowhere, the quarterback carousel in college football was re-born on Monday afternoon. Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams shocked the nation by officially announcing his intention to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. Williams didn’t rule out a return to Oklahoma, but shortly after his announcement, former UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel flipped his commitment from UCLA to Oklahoma.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Troy#American Football#Tigers#Lsu#Ole Miss#Texas A M#Wake Forest#Tci#Clemson Variety Frame
The Spun

The Betting Line For Alabama vs. Georgia Has Changed

Even though Alabama beat Georgia in this season’s SEC Championship Game, it’s still not a favorite heading into the national championship. Georgia opened up as a 2.5 favorite when the matchup was confirmed and it’s now gone up to three just a few days later. Alabama head...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
247Sports

Oklahoma QB signee Nick Evers on Caleb Williams entering portal

A few minutes before Caleb Williams announced his intention to enter the transfer portal Monday, 247Sports was speaking with Oklahoma QB signee Nick Evers at the 2022 All-American Bowl. Rumors were already flying that Williams could enter the portal, so 247Sports asked Williams about the possibility of Evers joining a QB room without an established starting quarterback.
OKLAHOMA STATE
On3.com

Oklahoma, Brent Venables make big hire out of Clemson

Oklahoma and new head coach Brent Venables just dealt a huge blow to the Clemson coaching staff. Venables has hired Tigers defensive tackles coach Todd Bates for the same position in Norman, according to Tigers Illustrated’s Larry Williams. Bates also served as Clemson’s recruiting coordinator and as Dabo Swinney’s assistant head coach.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Titans Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Tuesday

The Tennessee Titans are making a few changes to their roster before their Week 18 matchup with the Houston Texans. The Titans have decided to part ways with three players from their practice squad. The most notable player from the bunch is wide receiver Golden Tate. Defensive backs Shyheim Carter and Rodney Clemons were also released from the practice squad.
NFL
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy