ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Finland

Isolated Glass Cabins

By Elena Rahman
TrendHunter.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Smart Lucia is a glass cabin in the woods, located in Finland's majestic greenery. Designers Luauri Solo and Pirinen Salo Oy created the tiny glass cabin in...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motor1.com

Narrow RV Makes The Most Out Of Its Tiny Cabin

While big motorhomes with all of the luxuries of home are neat, there's something really impressive when a company is able to pack many of these features into a tiny footprint. The Carthago C Compact Line from Germany is like this by having many of the amenities from a large RV despite this rig's width of just 6.96 feet (212 centimeters) and length of 21.88 feet (667 centimeters.
CARS
Robb Report

This New Teardrop Trailer Expands Into a Multi-Room Cabin With Its Own Bedroom

It may not turn into a robot like a Transformer, but there’s still more to the Hunter Nature Raptor XC than meets the eye. The Turkish outfit’s latest model is a teardrop trailer that can expand. Thanks to an ingenious design, the Raptor XC can easily be towed by any mid-size SUV and quickly converts into a multi-room living space once you’ve reached your destination. Despite its angular shape, the Raptor XC looks like any other teardrop trailer at a glance. That changes once it’s unhitched, though. The rear of the vehicle can slide out—either manually or via an optional remote-controlled system—effectively...
HOME & GARDEN
Inhabitat.com

Put this tiny home Cabin One anywhere

Cabin Spacey’s Cabin One is a prefab micro-apartment you can put anywhere — on an apartment building roof or in the mountains. It comes pre-wired for lighting with heated floors and towel racks, a skylight and a membrane roof. All you need is a place to put it.
HOME & GARDEN
amazinginteriordesign.com

Glass Pebble DIY Projects

Glass pebbles are easily available in any dollar shop these days. Though it is a cheap material, it all comes down to a person’s creativity as to how they use it. So here are some ideas. Create a Bunch of Grapes Over a Wine Bottle And Add Some Fabric...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#The Cabin#Salo
TrendHunter.com

Swedish Ice Hotel Suites

The Icehotel is an iconic travel destination in Sweden. It is located in Jukkasjarvi and was established in 198. The hotel and its many suites are made out of ice from the Torne River and are crated yearly as soon as the weather is cold enough. This year, Bernadotte &...
LIFESTYLE
yankodesign.com

Top 10 sustainable cabin designs of 2021

Living a sustainable and eco-conscious life in today’s crumbling world has become imperative! And, architects are trying their level best to create structures that reduce their carbon footprint and encourage a sustainable and clean lifestyle. Homes, offices, hotels – almost every type of structure is being pushed down the sustainable route. And, why shouldn’t cabins be included in this mix? We all enjoy a peaceful cabin retreat every now and then, and if we can do it in a sustainable style, then why not?! And, we’ve curated some of our favorite sustainable cabin designs that not only take care of Mother Earth but also take our breath away! From a net-zero energy cabin that brings the wilderness experience to city living to a 40sqm sustainable cabin built from repurposed materials – these sustainable cabins will have you vacationing in the most eco-friendly manner possible!
LIFESTYLE
TrendHunter.com

Colorful Contemporary Furniture

Stellar Works, a contemporary furniture brand, combined fun and functionality to create the Space Invaders furniture collection with multidisciplinary designer Luca Nichetto. The collection features a range of bold and electric objects. Each piece in the collection utilizes minimalist metal frames, solid wood, and Murano bead components to achieve a...
INTERIOR DESIGN
TrendHunter.com

Bone Powder-Made Home Fixtures

Souhaib Ghanmi is a Swiss-Tunisian designer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in industrial design from ECAL. The designer unveiled the Elos project, which features a series of light switches and electric sockets. The collection is made out of bone powder, creating a unique material choice. Elos is a reaction...
DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
TrendHunter.com

Mobile Illuminating Shelves

The 'for a fleeting moment' mobile shelves have a unique illumination feature. Tokyo-based product and furniture designer Bijin Davis came up with the idea of shelves that illuminate one and other with pale gradients of color. The modular furniture was inspired by the idea of having a new appearance when one's surroundings shift.
TECHNOLOGY
TrendHunter.com

Repurposed Wooden Vessels

Darren Appiagyei transformed wood from fallen trees into vessels. The handmade pieces retain the wood's natural unique patterns. The London UK-based woodturner highlights the wood's intrinsic beauty by celebrating some otherwise undesired features like cracks, distinctive grain, knots, and bark. These elements are often viewed as flaws in the wood, but Appiagyei attributes beauty to them.
DESIGN
TrendHunter.com

Design Activity Sets

The 'Challenges with Form & Color set' teaches the fundamental elements of design. Through 100 different activities, those new to design can explore colors, shapes, patterns, forms, perspectives, and more. Art and design use simple shapes as a starting point, and the Challenges with Form & Color use this simple...
DESIGN
TrendHunter.com

Educational Plush Clips

The ‘Plagues from History Backpack Clips’ are a fun and educational way for parents and teachers to teach children about the various plagues that humans have had to face within our history. The set comes with five plush plagues in their cell form from Smallpox, the Black Death,...
LIFESTYLE
TrendHunter.com

Space-Saving Multi-Ovens

The Panasonic HomeCHEF 7-in-1 Compact Oven is a versatile multi-oven unveiled at CES 2022 that shares a space-saving way to air fry, convection bake, steam, stew, ferment and more. The all-in-one unit simplifies cooking and baking to the press of a button and it has the potential to support home cooks of all ages, levels and lifestyles.
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Light Energy Hair Dryers

Zuvi Halo is a next-generation hair dryer that features patented LightCare technology inspired by natural light. Exhibited at CES 2022, this innovative hair dryer is the first of its kind to feature light energy for drying hair. This is beneficial for speeding up the drying process, all the while lowering scalp and hair temperatures for a healthier-looking, smoother and shinier result. Additionally, the implementation of this technology is effective for reducing energy usage by 60%.
HAIR CARE
yankodesign.com

This architectural design joins two A-frame cabins together by a glass sky bridge!

The Gisoom Cabin is a 3D architectural visualization from designer Soheil Kiani that features two A-frame cabins joined together by a glass sky bridge. 3D visualizer Soheil Kiani is known for his moody, maximalist architectural renderings. His latest 3D design, a lakehouse formed by two symmetrical A-frame cabins that are connected by a glass sky bridge, is envisioned in the foothills of Gisoom forest near the city of Talesh, Iran. Conveniently located near the forest’s beginnings and Gisoom Beach, Kiani’s 3D rendering is designed to immerse guests and residents in the beauty of the natural forest and all that it has to offer.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Inhabitat.com

Tiny home on wheels in Poland fits a family of four

“We use natural and organic materials for the construction, insulation and finishings,” said REDUKT, a Poland-based designer of tiny homes. “We make efforts to make our houses as sustainable as possible. We care about our planet and health.”. What wouldn’t you love about this wood-paneled tiny home on...
CARS
TrendHunter.com

Nautically Themed Metallic Lamps

The Khonsu Clock Lamp is a multifunctional decor solution for the modern home or office that would work to provide ambient illumination and more. The lamp is characterized by its nautically themed construction that is achieved using metal and features a clock section in the middle that's surrounded by an LED illuminator. The wooden block base is paired with a dedicated section for a smartphone to be positioned which will put it on display, while placing it on the wireless charging spot will have it ready for use at a moment's notice.
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

Top 10 Tiny Homes of 2021

It’s my favorite time of the year – when I get to explore and dive into the best tiny homes we’ve seen in the entire year! Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world, we’re trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes! And, with everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical micro-living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth! They’re simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And, we’ve curated a wide range of micro-home setups that totally grabbed our attention in 2021! From an original tiny home in the countryside that is the ultimate freedom from the city to a bilevel tiny cabin that comes with a 100-square-foot floor plan – there’s a tiny home out there for everyone!
HOME & GARDEN
TrendHunter.com

Ceiling-Mounted Kitchen Faucets

One of the eight new smart home products that Kohler will display at CES 2022 is the Kohler Purist Suspend, a kitchen faucet that is mounted on the ceiling. This faucet is paired with a remote puck that manages the activation of the unit, as well as temperature and volume control. Additionally, the Purist Suspend boasts a fully adjustable hose with 180-degree rotation.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy