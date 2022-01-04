ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dante’s New Winter Wonderland Pop-Up Has Three Bars In One

By Justine Golata
Secret NYC
Secret NYC
 5 days ago

This may be the easiest bar hopping of your life!

When you get the gang together for a night of bar hopping it normally consists of waiting in lines, losing your friends, and never making it to the final spot you had planned.

Well, not any longer! Now, you can hit all the bars you need in one singular spot when you check out the Dante Winter House pop-up on Pier 17.

Dante Winter House

Coming from legendary NYC bar Dante, the seasonal pop-up is taking over Pearl Alley to fulfill all your wintertime drinking desires!

Dante Winter House has not only one, not two, but three specialty bars within the space: a Coffee bar, the Dante Bar, and a Negroni Bar.

Dante Winter House

Guests will be greeted first by the Coffee Bar that offers all things caffeinated and cocktail related. Stay buzzing from the varying espresso & coffee cocktails. And make sure to pair your drink with a delightfully flaky pastry!

Dante Winter House

Once you’ve had your caffeine fix, head over to the second bar featuring Dante’s signature drinks such as Dante’s Old Fashioned & Hot Smoked Toddy. All drinks are served in mobile cups to allow visitors to explore the space.

The last bar is for all you vermouth lovers: the exclusive, first-of-its-kind Negroni Bar. Enjoy a selection of Dante’s award-winning Negronis for this sit down experience where you can try everything from a Chocolate Negroni to a Negroni Bianco.

Dante Winter House

Dante Winter House goes beyond extraordinary cocktails, offering festive programing, Aperitivo hour, and waterfront views. Roam beneath twinkling string lights and catch live musical performances from DJs to Cuban bands to New Orleans Jazz quartets and beyond every Thursday through Sunday night from 5:30 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Rally up your crew and head to The Alley and play a game of foosball among other entertaining activities available.

The fun is truly endless! See more on Instagram at @pearlalley.nyc & @dantenewyorkcity

Where: Pearl Alley at 89 South St.

When: Open 7 days a week, Sun-Wed: 5 p.m. – 12 a.m. & Thurs-Sat: 5 p.m. – 1.am.

See also: An Exclusive New Igloo Experience With Magical Views Of The ESB Just Opened In NYC

Secret NYC

The Dazzling Annual Orchid Show Returns To NYBG Next Month

This year will mark the 19th annual Orchid Show at the New York Botanical Garden, and you won’t want to miss this beautiful exhibition!. Each year, the New York Botanical Garden showcases one of the world’s most delicate flowers in a special Orchid Show that takes over and completely transforms the Enid A. Haupt Conservatory. Though it ended early in 2020 and was replaced with a much smaller show in 2021 , the dazzling display will be back and better than ever beginning February 26, 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
