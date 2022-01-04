Josh Ginter’s 2022 M1 Pro MacBook Pro Accounting Setup

We start today’s deals with significant savings for those interested in picking up a new tablet. One of the best options, and our recommendation for the best tablet in 2021 is currently on sale over at Amazon.com. You can get your hands on a new 11-inch iPad Pro for just $850 after seeing a $49 discount that represents a 5 percent savings. This will get you a new and unlocked model in Space Gray with Wi-Fi-only support. It also comes packed with Apple’s M1 processor, 256GB storage space, a Liquid Retina Display with ProMotion, TrueDepth camera system, a LiDAR scanner, Face ID, four speakers for amazing sound, all-day battery, and it also supports Apple’s latest Apple Pencil, Magic Keyboard, and Smart Keyboard Folio. However, savings get better when you go for higher storage options, as the 1TB model sees a $70 discount, and remember that you also get more RAM with the 1TB and 2TB storage variants.

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO