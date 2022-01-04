ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Josh Ginter’s 2022 M1 Pro MacBook Pro Accounting Setup

By Josh Ginter
The Sweet Setup
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ll start by apologizing: October 5th, 2021 is the last time I dove deep into my Mac setup, boring everyone to the ends of the earth about how I use a Mac at the accounting office. I’m sorry for dragging you through that a few months ago....

thesweetsetup.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Best Buy is handing out Samsung Galaxy Tabs for next to nothing

If you’ve been on the hunt for tablet deals, there are a few things to consider. You want tablets that come from a trusted brand, with reliable products that can withstand the wear and tear of daily use. Some of the best tablets on the market right now are made by Samsung as part of their Galaxy series. Samsung Galaxy Tab deals occupy a wide range of price points and technical specifications, with more affordable tablets for your kids or as a backup device to fully functional productivity machines that can help you get work done.
ELECTRONICS
Liliputing

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus is a laptop with a built-in graphics tablet

Lenovo has been dabbling in the dual-screen laptop space for the past few years with the ThinkBook Plus line of devices. While previous models had E Ink displays on the screen that allowed you to closed the laptop’s lid and use it as an eReader or note-taking device, Lenovo’s next-gen ThinkBook Plus is something different.
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

Apple's 2021 iPad drops to lowest price of the year on Amazon

The 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad is the brand's 9th gen entry-level tablet. Over the 2020 iPad, it provides faster performance and double the storage. Right now, you can get the 256GB Apple iPad for $449 at Amazon. Typically, this tablet retails for $479, so that's $30 in savings. This is the lowest price ever for this 9th gen iPad and one of the best iPad deals we've seen all year.
TECHNOLOGY
windowscentral.com

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 (3511) review: A work laptop built for those on a budget

The Inspiron 15 3000 is everything you'd expect from an affordable laptop by Dell, and that's a good thing. While many of the best Windows laptops cost over $750, you don't need to break the bank to get a reliable piece of hardware. Often, dipping below the $500 threshold results in poor quality laptops that aren't even worth their asking price, but that's not the case with the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 (3511).
COMPUTERS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Planck
komando.com

How to find your phone when it’s lost (even if the battery is dead)

I love my husband, but he misplaces everything from his keys to his wallet more often than you would think is even possible. It was more of a pain years ago. These days, I’ve slapped an Apple AirTag on anything I can that he owns. We even have one on our Golden Retriever’s collar, just in case. Tap or click for more ingenious ways to use AirTags and Tile trackers.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

The best new laptops of 2021: Innovation on all fronts

It was an exciting year for laptops in 2021. We saw better displays with higher refresh rates on non-gaming machines, faster CPUs, and innovative form factors. We even saw better budget laptops than ever, with some blurring the distinction between budget and premium. Even among such a diverse and excellent...
COMPUTERS
Fstoppers

Which MacBook Pro Is Right for You: The M1 Pro or M1 Max?

The latest generation of Apple MacBook Pros has taken another huge step forward in performance, offering remarkable capabilities that can duplicate or even exceed those of many desktops, along with all-day battery life. There are two main options from which to choose, the M1 Pro and M1 Max, and this excellent video takes a look at both to help you decide which will best suit your budget and needs.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macbook Pro#Macbook Air#Mac Pro#Accounting Software#Microsoft Windows#Apple#Intel Core I5
Fstoppers

Can the Cheapest MacBook Pro Keep Up With Professional Demands?

Apple's M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pros are mightily impressive, but their prices can grow quite quickly as you add more features and capabilities, with the top model tipping the scales at over $6,000. On the other hand, the base model comes in at less than half that price. Can it keep up with the demands of professional photographers and filmmakers, though? This great video review puts it through the paces to find out.
COMPUTERS
Apple Insider

Back to the Mac: how the 14-inch MacBook Pro won over a longtime iPad Pro user

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apps can now be truly universal, running similar code bases across all Apple platforms. Combine that with cross-platform features likeiCloud, clipboard sharing, and Shortcuts, and the lines begin to blur between what's a Mac feature and an iPhone feature.
COMPUTERS
MusicRadar.com

Apple M1 MacBook Air review

It might not be a ‘pro’ laptop, but the M1 MacBook Air still gives you an awful lot of music production bang for your buck. We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. Apple M1 MacBook Air review: What is it?. BEST OF 2021:...
CELL PHONES
reviewed.com

iPad Pro vs MacBook Air: Which Apple device should you buy?

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Apple’s latest iPad Pro (2021) and MacBook Air (2020) share some of the same specifications: Apple’s impressive M1 chip with an 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, up to 16GB of RAM, and 2TB of storage space. This means you can expect roughly the same performance out of both devices. Both are also lightweight, portable, and priced very similarly.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
iPad
pocketnow.com

Apple’s M1 11-inch iPad Pro and other great tablets are currently on sale

We start today’s deals with significant savings for those interested in picking up a new tablet. One of the best options, and our recommendation for the best tablet in 2021 is currently on sale over at Amazon.com. You can get your hands on a new 11-inch iPad Pro for just $850 after seeing a $49 discount that represents a 5 percent savings. This will get you a new and unlocked model in Space Gray with Wi-Fi-only support. It also comes packed with Apple’s M1 processor, 256GB storage space, a Liquid Retina Display with ProMotion, TrueDepth camera system, a LiDAR scanner, Face ID, four speakers for amazing sound, all-day battery, and it also supports Apple’s latest Apple Pencil, Magic Keyboard, and Smart Keyboard Folio. However, savings get better when you go for higher storage options, as the 1TB model sees a $70 discount, and remember that you also get more RAM with the 1TB and 2TB storage variants.
ELECTRONICS
pro-tools-expert.com

Is The Apple MacBook Pro M1 Max Product of 2021?

We asked the Experts team to nominate their product of 2021, here is Mike Thornton’s entry… do you agree?. In this article, Mike Thornton shares why the Apple MacBook Pro M1 Max, is his product of 2021 now that we have started to see what the 2nd generation ‘pro’ Apple Silicon computers can do, there is no doubt in his mind that they are awesome.
COMPUTERS
imore.com

Look back at Mac 2021: Another huge year for iMac, MacBook Pro

There was no doubt 2021 would be a significant year on the Mac front. And yet, it turned out even better than most expected. The year was packed full of more than a few surprises, from the colorful new iMac to the redesigned MacBook Pro models. Better still, the stage is set for perhaps an even bigger 2022. So here's a look back at the Mac in 2021.
COMPUTERS
9to5Mac

Opinion: Apple Report Card 2021, from AirTag to M1 Max MacBook Pro

It’s time for my Apple Report Card 2021 – a personal view of how the company performed this year, taking into account everything from product launches to issues impacting the company’s reputation. When it comes to new products, it could be argued that 2021 was more of...
TECHNOLOGY
wccftech.com

2021 MacBook Pro Compared Against 2001 Titanium PowerBook G4 – Shows Striking Similarities

Apple announced its new 2021 MacBook Pro models a month or so ago and the devices have been received pretty well. The design overhaul was positively taken by the industry as it brought back a plethora of ports and a new all-screen display with a notch. Looking back, the new 2021 MacBook Pro models look a lot similar to the 2001 Titanium PowerBook G4. A user has shared images of his 20-year old Titanium PowerBook G4 and the design resembles the latest offering from Apple. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.
COMPUTERS
igeeksblog.com

MacBook Pro touch bar not working? Here’s what to do (2022)

While you may not use your MacBook’s touch bar every single day, it can be incredibly efficient to use when working in certain apps, gaming, or studying. That is… when it works. If your MacBook touch bar is not working, it could be due to a few different...
COMPUTERS
Beta News

Acer unveils three new 2022 Chromebooks

If you are a fan of Chromebooks, you are undoubtedly familiar with Acer. That company has long been a Chrome OS proponent, releasing many computers running Google's Linux-based desktop operating system. The cool thing about Acer Chromebooks is the company releases several models -- with differing specifications and prices -- so consumers can find one that best meets their needs.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy