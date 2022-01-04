Knoxville Police deputy chief retiring after 30 years in law enforcement

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police Department Deputy Chief Kenny Miller is retiring after a nearly 30-year career in law enforcement.

Miller has served the Knoxville Police Department since 1992, when he joined the department as a cadet in the department’s first-ever cadet class. He was appointed deputy chief in 2016 and currently serves as the commander of the Management Services Division.

Knoxville Police Chief Eve Thomas said Miller is leaving to pursue a career in the private sector.

“I am incredibly grateful to Chief Miller for his unyielding dedication to the KPD and Knoxville community,” Thomas said. “Chief Miller has been a devoted public servant for the better part of the last three decades and we will greatly miss his expertise.

“I wish him the absolute best as he enters this next phase of his life.”

Miller is the second deputy chief to retire in three weeks from the KPD. Former Deputy Chief Ron Green retired in mid-December after allegations of sexual assault surfaced.

Miller attended the Training Academy in January 1993. Following his graduation from the academy, Miller served as a patrol officer in the East District from 1993-98.

While progressing through the ranks at KPD, Miller served on the Special Operations Squad from 1997-2010. He also did stints as the commander of the Internal Affairs Unit from 2010-15 and the commander of the East District within the Patrol Division from 2015-16. As a deputy chief, he served stints as the commander of all three of the department’s divisions: Criminal Investigations, Patrol and Management Services.

Miller thanked those he has worked with in the department and asked for the community to continue to support the officers.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the citizens of Knoxville for more than 29 years as an officer with the Knoxville Police Department,” Miller said. “Throughout my career at KPD, I was blessed to work with some incredible people who were, and remain dedicated to making our city safe and strong for everyone. The selfless men and women of KPD are truly special and will always hold a special place in my heart.

“As I retire from KPD to start a new chapter, I sincerely hope that the citizens of Knoxville will join me in supporting and praying for our police officers.”

Miller’s last day with KPD will be Jan. 14. Captain David Powell will serve as the acting commander of the Management Services Division.

The loss of another deputy chief has the Police Department facing an overhaul among its leadership positions. Thomas announced in November that she is leaving the department in May . She recently named Lt. Mark Fortner as the new assistant chief of police .

The city is beginning a series of public input meetings to discuss who will be the next chief of police. The first sessions are Friday, Jan. 7.

