Employee Work-Life Balance Initiatives

By Colin Smith
TrendHunter.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article'Bolt,' the United States-based e-commerce platform, has permanently adopted a four-day workweek for its full-time employees. Bolt is testing this shortened workweek for its ability to increase employee productivity. The company believes that...

Inc.com

Why Workers Will Drive a Harder Bargain With Employers in 2022

Whether called the Great Resignation or the I Refuse movement, last year's hiring shortage gave many employees the upper hand when negotiating over salaries and benefits. With more than 4.5 million workers quitting their jobs in the U.S. in November alone, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, many workers are in a strong position to demand higher compensation and better working conditions.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
tlnt.com

A Fluff-Free Approach for Employees to Connect With Work Goals

Given how stressed and burned out people are these days, let’s make employees’ 2022 goals better than the typical perfunctory and mindless ones. That sounds harsh, but as we know from the study ”Are SMART Goals Dumb?,” only 14% of people say that their goals for this year will help them achieve great things.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
TheStreet

Remote Work For High-Paying Jobs Will Pick Up in 2022, Report Says

The number of high-paid professionals working remotely will increase this year, according to a report released on Tuesday, as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to reshape the workplace. The study by Ladders Inc., a career site for work that pays at least $100,000, found that professionals who work in fields that...
ECONOMY
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Remote Work: The Direction of the Labor Market

In 2020, the world shook, and employers were forced to find a new way for their employees to work. This led to a high number of people working from home. In fact, according to Apollo Technical “4.7 million people worked remotely at least part-time”. This transition led to a revolution.
Essence

Report: 40% Of U.S. Employees Are Currently Looking For New Jobs With Better Pay Or Benefits

One thing is evident, people are demanding more from their employers, one way or another. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that 4 million Americans quit their jobs in July 2021. More people handed in their resignations in April than we’ve seen in recent years and have remained exponentially high the rest of this year, with about 10.9 million open jobs this summer.
SMALL BUSINESS
hrbartender.com

Employees Want to Work at Diverse and Inclusive Organizations

While I know there’s a tremendous focus on recruitment right now, organizations can’t ignore the employee experience. Because that’s what attracts and retains employees. And when we think about the employee experience, one of the most common themes I’m seeing is diversity, inclusion, equity, and belonging (DEIB). Employees want to work for organizations that bring together different people because it helps individuals learn and grow. They want to be a part of organizations where everyone is welcomed and valued. Employees want to know that equity exists in their organization.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
bravamagazine.com

Madeleine Niebauer: The Work-Life Champion

Madeleine Niebauer embraced remote work and flexible schedules well before those terms became part of our vernacular. Niebauer was a trailblazer in 2016 when she founded vChief, a startup providing flexible, on-demand talent for the chief of staff role. Today, vChief is one of Inc.’s 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America and is on course to double their team members from 15 to 30 and consultants from 100 to 200 in 2022.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
FOXBusiness

America's career coach on how to keep employees engaged: 'It starts with taking care of your people'

America's career coach and bestselling author Ken Coleman joined "Mornings with Maria" to discuss how business leaders can be successful this year, claiming "employees" should be the center focus after a recent survey indicated over 70% of CEOs are worried about losing their job. Coleman told Dagen McDowell it is imperative CEOs take care of their employees to enhance retention on engagement saying, "It all comes down to the people."
ECONOMY
TechRadar

Best websites for hiring niche employees in 2022

There’s no shortage of job websites out there, but the biggest and most prominent job boards post positions from every industry you can imagine. That’s great if you want to browse loads of openings or if you’re a recruiter who needs access to a vast pool of potential candidates, but it’s not ideal if you want to find a job or hire staff in a particular industry.
INTERNET
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Resolution: How to Find a Better Work-Life Balance

Welcome to the Riverfront Times ’ Five Days of Resolutions. Start living right. The pandemic brought work home for many St. Louisans. For those who can no longer leave work at the office, the switch has completely thrown off the work-life balance. When Nicole Coglianese opened Citra Fitness &...
FITNESS
wealthmanagement.com

My Life as a Client: A DIYer Finds a Balance

I’ve always had an interest in financial markets. I asked my parents to get a satellite dish in our backyard when I was in high school and dabbled in trading futures during the 90’s. Didn’t do super well, but I found it very interesting. I got to know my parent’s advisor, who became a family friend. I wanted to be a stock broker at one point.
LIFESTYLE
erienewsnow.com

Career Concepts Connects Job Seekers with Employers: Giving You the Business

During the pandemic, there have been layoffs, business closures, and most recently, a shortage of workers. However, Mark Turner and his team at Career Concepts are working to place people in the job market several different ways. "The temp-to-perm relationship is where we submit an employee to work at a...
ECONOMY
Fortune

A $4 billion U.S. company went remote, and says staff can work from home forever

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Amid an ongoing pandemic and the emerging Omicron variant, many large U.S. companies are second-guessing their return-to-work dates, either moving them back yet again, or admitting they don’t know when workers should expect to come back to the office.
BUSINESS
makeuseof.com

The 7 Best Tools to Help You Improve Your Work-Life Balance

If you find yourself busy all the time, you need to reconsider why it is happening. Is it really work, an escape from things you don’t like to do, or you’re just stuck in a trap of divided attention? In other words, distraction. Remember, every extra minute spent...
TECHNOLOGY
bigeasymagazine.com

Should Employers Still Track the Hours Worked of Salaried Employees?

With remote work a new facet of the popular work structures in 2021–whether you be a fully remote employee or following a hybrid work model–a common question employers wonder is if they should still be tracking the hours of their salaried employees. Even regardless of the newfound ease and popularity of remote work, salaried workers should not necessarily track their hours. We brought this pressing question to top industry professionals, including business owners, founders, CEOs, and marketing directors. Their answers offer great insight into the pros and cons of the different solutions to this dilemma. Keep reading to find out what industry professionals have to say.
SMALL BUSINESS
TIME

Companies Embrace Older Workers As Younger Employees Quit or Become Less Reliable

At 73, showing up to work five days a week in the shipping department of AIS Inc.—an office pod manufacturing company he’s been with for nearly two decades—was starting to be a grind for Bob Adams. He kept having to request Fridays off for doctor’s appointments to help keep his nagging diabetes, high blood pressure, and cholesterol issues in check.
ECONOMY
Phys.org

Report finds every worker who had a work-from-home experience wants to convert to flexible working

While most workplaces acknowledge that they need to offer hybrid working, very few have a strategy to implement it to maximize productivity and worker wellbeing. In its most recent report, the Centre of the New Workforce at Swinburne University of Technology has found that every single worker who had a work-from-home experience wants to convert to flexible working.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE

