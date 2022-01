A judge is considering a request from prosecutors to reduce the 110-year prison sentence of a truck driver for an explosive crash that killed four people in suburban Denver. KMGH television reports a judge has scheduled a January 13 hearing on the matter. District Attorney Alexis King said Monday that she will recommend a sentence of between 20 and 30 years. The sentence was given to Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, 26, has drawn outrage from around the country and among truckers, with around 5 million people signing an online petition seeking clemency for him. In addition to the prosecution's request to lower the sentence, Aguilera-Mederos has requested clemency from Colorado Governor Jared Polis.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 9 DAYS AGO