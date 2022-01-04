ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The School for Good Mothers

broadstreetreview.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBeing a parent is a public act. Whether performing competence in front of other parents at the playground or feigning avid interest in rocks and sticks for your child, someone is always watching and, in many instances, judging. Especially if you are a mother. Learning to be good. The...

www.broadstreetreview.com

The Derry News

Mother's holiday wish for son is good health

DERRY — A local mother has one holiday wish for her son — that he live a healthy, pain free life. And that would require surgery to correct a serious spinal condition. Jenna Bennett hopes this holiday season brings relief to her 16-year-old son Sy, who battles a serious form of scoliosis.
DERRY, NH
Houston Chronicle

Book World: In 'The School for Good Mothers,' parental mistakes have terrifying consequences

- - - Jessamine Chan's debut novel, "The School for Good Mothers," begins with insomniac Frida Liu living through a nightmare after leaving her 18-month-old daughter, Harriet, at home alone, confined in a toddler activity center. Frida knew it was irresponsible and had only meant to get coffee, swing by the office, and then come right back, but once at work she started answering emails and lost track of time. A neighbor heard the baby crying and called the cops, and now Harriet has been taken away. "Ms. Liu," the social worker tells Frida when they meet at the police station, "this was an emergency removal because of imminent danger. You left your daughter unsupervised." In the space of two hours, Frida has gone from being an overwhelmed, recently divorced mom who needed a moment to herself to being a government-certified danger to her child.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
#Poverty#South Philadelphia#Single Mother#The School For Mothers#Child Protective Services#New Yorker#Npr
dailyjournal.net

Schools helped break Good Cheer record

When it came time to collect cans of food from Creekside Elementary School for the annual Good Cheer Fund, one trip was not enough. Members of the Johnson County REMC had to load two trucks worth of food after students donated about 4,000 cans to the drive. Across the county, students donated between 35,000 and 40,000 cans of food, enough to feed a record 850 low-income families with some left over, which was donated to the Interchurch Food Pantry, said Jacob Sappenfield, Good Cheer Fund chairman.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
isanti-chisagocountystar.com

North Branch School News: Find the good and praise it

I hope all of you are well and excited for the Holiday season! I am so grateful for the abundance of community partnerships, and so indebted to staff for providing a safe and engaging learning environment for all of our students. This holiday season comes with a lot of first...
NORTH BRANCH, MN
CBS Minnesota

After 2 Weeks In The Hospital With COVID Pneumonia, Activist Mel Reeves Encourages Others To Get Vaccinated

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A long-time community activist and organizer is speaking out from his hospital bed about the importance of getting vaccinated. Mel Reeves has been in the hospital these past two weeks. He shared his story with WCCO-TV’s Reg Chapman in hopes that his community takes the virus seriously and gets protected. “You know I was in a fight for my life here,” said Reeves. Since 1981, Reeves’ justice-oriented work has seen him fight for police accountability, education reform and social justice. His latest battle has been against a virus, which he says almost claimed his life. “The viral load was just rushing, it just...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Seattle Times

Schools are closing classrooms on Fridays. Parents are furious

DETROIT — Caitlin Reynolds, a single mother, was happy that her son, L.J., was finally settled into fourth grade after a rocky experience last year with remote learning. Then, on Wednesday, Nov. 17, an announcement: Detroit public schools would close its classrooms every Friday in December. There would be virtual school only.
EDUCATION
The Independent

Father and stepmum ‘left disabled toddler to starve to death’

A father and stepmother have been charged with murder after the death of a four-year-old child with Downs Syndrome in Australia last year.Willow Dunn was found dead by police in her Brisbane home on May 25 in “extremely confronting” conditions, but is believed to have died two days before.Her father, Mark James Dunn, and stepmother, Shannon Leigh White, each face one count of murder and another of child cruelty.At Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday, it was heard the four-year-old was found with deep pressure sores - thought to be caused by prolonged time without movement - and her body appeared...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

Is it time to give teachers special status to keep the schools open?

Every parent can tell the difference between fake tears and real tears – and there was nothing manufactured about the ones my 10-year-old shed at the end of her last day of school term on Friday. She was tired, hangry, and disappointed at a playdate having to be cancelled “BOC” (21 months of saying “because of Covid” several times daily has forced us to abbreviate).
EDUCATION

