ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, TN

DCS: Youth did not start Fayette County facility fire

By Mike Suriani
WREG
WREG
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cvRxc_0dcnTS6800

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn.– There is new information on a weekend disturbance at Wilder Youth Development Center in Fayette County.

Tuesday, from the perimeter of Wilder Youth Development Center all appeared to be quiet.

A far cry from January 1st when, according to officials from the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services, youth in two dorms broke through fire escape doors, exited the dorms and ran through the enclosed campus.

Fayette County juvenile facility damaged by fire

The state agency that operates the facility says youth there did not start a fire in the center’s school building. However, criminal charges are still expected to be filed.

In a statement, DCS, which operates Wilder, stressed:

“At no time did any of the youth escape the campus perimeter fence, which has recently been secured by additional razor wire.”

DCS also stated that private security guards, put in place in 2021, were patrolling outside the perimeter fence and in contact with Wilder leadership.

According to DCS, some of the youth entered the school building on the grounds and did some damage there as well as in two dorms.

‘She got internal bleeding on her brain:’ Update on 3-year-old shot on New Year’s Eve

The volunteer fire department from nearby Somerville responded to small fire inside the school but DCS said the fire was not started by youth but was caused by sparks from a defective light fixture that landed on a bean bag chair.

DCS said the Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to Wilder and assisted in restoring order as well as with getting youth back to their dorms and that THP has maintained a presence on the campus since the incident.

According to the Department of Children’s Services, there were no injuries and no damage estimates.

Criminal charges are likely for those involved in the incident.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WREG

DCFS worker stabbed to death during home visit

THAYER, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Diedra Silas, a 36-year-old child protection specialist with the Department of Children and Family Services was stabbed to death while performing a home visit in Thayer on Tuesday afternoon. The Sangamon County Coroner’s office performed an autopsy on Silas Wednesday morning, and said the woman died of “multiple sharp force injuries […]
THAYER, IL
WREG

66-year-old stabbed while leaving gas station

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they say stabbed a man at a gas station on Tuesday. Officers say the incident happened around 3:00 p.m. at Longtown Shell gas station located on Highway 59. The victim was leaving the store when the suspect entered the gas […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN
WREG

Shelby County judge hit by car while crossing street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — News Channel 3 confirmed a Memphis Judge was struck by a car while crossing the street on Wednesday. Judge Gina Higgins is recovering after being hit by a car on Second Street in Downtown Memphis. County Commissioner Reginald Milton posted this on Facebook offering his sympathy and prayers.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Wilder, TN
City
Somerville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
Fayette County, TN
Crime & Safety
County
Fayette County, TN
WREG

Marshall Co. identifies body found off Highway 72

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — Investigators in Marshall County have released the name of the man whose decomposing body was found early November in a wooded area near the Mississippi and Tennessee State line. 61-year-old Kenneth Hadden of Byhalia, had been missing for two months, and he was identified through dental records. Neighbors of Hadden were […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
WREG

Shelby County nearly breaks COVID cases record; TN at all-time high

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Commissioners just announced that Tennessee is at an all-time high in COVID cases. As of Sunday, Shelby County Commissioners said the state was averaging almost 11,000 new cases daily. Dr. Michelle Taylor, Director of Shelby County Health Department, said hospitals have yet to fully recover from staffing issues since the […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Body found in woods ID’d as missing Byhalia man

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — Months after the gruesome discovery of a decomposing body in Marshall County, Mississippi, authorities say the victim was a missing Byhalia man. Back in November, deputies found the man’s body in a wooded area along Highway 72 near Cayce Road. They say the man had a bag tied over his head. […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar#Dcs#Youth Development#Security Guards
WREG

Shooting, crash kills one in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers responded to a shooting that led to a crash in an East Memphis neighborhood Wednesday morning. According to MPD, the incident happened on the 4100 block of Wildwood Drive around 11 a.m. When they arrived, MPD found one person dead on the scene. Officers later determined that a shooting happened during […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

School crossing guard nearly hit by driver

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A school crossing guard was almost struck by a vehicle while directing traffic on Wednesday morning, according to police. Police said they responded to a disturbance call at 8:46 a.m. after a driver attempted to hit a Treadwell Elementary crossing guard on Given Avenue. Police have not released suspect information at this […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One man shot off Winchester and Hacks Cross

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting off the 8000 block of Winchester Wednesday and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. MPD said man was taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition. Police said there is no suspect information available at this time, and this is now an ongoing investigation. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WREG

Police: Woman dead after struck by vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are on the scene Tuesday afternoon after a woman was fatally struck by a vehicle. Police say the incident happened at Highland and Coleman. The woman did not survive her injuries. They also say the responsible party remained on the scene. MPD says this is an ongoing traffic investigation.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect identified in murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — U.S. Marshals, Memphis Police Department, Crime Stoppers and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have identified a suspect wanted in the Young Dolph murder. Justin Johnson, 23, is wanted for shooting and killing Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr., known by stage name “Young Dolph” on November 17, according to a press release Wednesday. Young […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Councilman helps woman attacked and robbed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – Police are investigating after a woman was attacked and robbed in the middle of a busy Memphis street. City councilman Chase Carlisle said he witnessed the attack Monday morning at Poplar and Cleveland and stopped to help the woman. Police said she was yelling at a man to stop following her. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man robs woman at Walmart in broad daylight, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged for robbing a woman for her paycheck in broad daylight in Hickory Hill, authorities say. Police said the robbery occurred at Walmart Neighborhood Market on Hickory Hill on Dec. 14 around 3 p.m. According to court reports, 22-year-old Marcus Stewart approached a woman’s vehicle in the parking […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect wanted in Young Dolph murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — U.S. Marshals, Memphis Police Department, Crime Stoppers and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are offering a reward for a suspect wanted in the Young Dolph murder. According to a press release, Justin Johnson, 23, is wanted for shooting and killing Young Dolph on November 17. Police issued a warrant for Johnson for […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man accused of deadly shooting during drug deal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been charged for killing a man during an alleged drug deal in Fox Meadows last August, police say. Torrance Yarbrough will face a judge soon after police say he shot and killed the male victim on Aug. 14 at the Reserve at Mt. Moriah Apartments. When officers arrived […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Multiple suspects caught on camera in jewelry heist

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for at least six suspects who they say were involved in a business burglary on Monday morning. According to MPD, the incident happened around 4:00 a.m. at Sissy’s Log Cabin on South Grove Park Road in East Memphis. Officers responded to the scene and found the front glass of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy