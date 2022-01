PALO ALTO, CA — Babylon announced the closing on December 31, 2021 of its acquisition of Higi SH Holdings Inc. (Higi). Combining Babylon’s highly-scalable technology platform with Higi’s remote monitoring capabilities — via its Smart Health Stations conveniently located within 5 miles of 73% of the U.S. population, at-home connected devices, and 50-state clinical network — will help Babylon in its mission of reengineering every touch point in the healthcare continuum. The combined company will provide a more holistic, end-to-end solution to meet the needs of payers, providers and retailers on the front lines of care delivery.

