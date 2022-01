A woman in North Dakota on Tuesday admitted to killing and abusing her 5-year-old foster child who had been in her care for less than a year. Tammy Longie, 47, also known as Tammy Onebear, appeared before Chief Judge Peter D. Welte of North Dakota’s federal district court where she pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder within Indian country, three counts of child abuse within Indian country, and one count of child neglect within Indian country, the Justice Department announced.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 15 HOURS AGO