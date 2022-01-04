ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Shoveling Snow After This Age Is More Likely To Cause a Heart Attack

By Jenna Cartusciello
Woman's World
Woman's World
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

While physically demanding house chores are never the most exciting tasks on the to-do list, doing them can remind us that “we’ve still got it.” As we get older, many of us take pride in our ability to keep up with strenuous activities. When it comes to one common winter activity,...

www.womansworld.com

Comments / 51

Max
1d ago

We are being told that everything causes heart attacks now that the "vaccines" have been proven to cause blood clotting and heart inflammation. Very interesting.

Reply
21
Don Fothergill
1d ago

after 55 ? I'm 70 and shovel snow without thinking about it. Take care of yourself and exercise.

Reply(5)
55
Butchkowski
1d ago

We truly have turned into a country of Khuunts. My grandmother was 85 and still shoveling snow as my grandfather was plowing the field to prepare for spring planting. And both having nightcaps before bed.

Reply
6
Related
WTAX

Are you too old to shovel snow?

Not everyone should be shoveling snow. A study from 2010 estimated that nearly 200,000 people were treated in emergency rooms for snow-shoveling-related incidents between 1990 and 2006, an average of about 11,500 people per year. About 55 percent were soft-tissue injuries, while about 34 percent were lower-back injuries, but experts say shoveling snow can also be a trigger for heart attacks. Dr. Barry Franklin says he cautions anyone over age 45 from partaking in the winter chore due to the “perfect storm” of factors that seem to cause heart attacks. Dr. Luke Laffin, a cardiologist at Cleveland Clinic, says he encourages people to start finding other ways to remove snow once they turn 55. The cold temperatures plus intense exercise of shoveling is no joke, and for middle-aged adults who don’t get a lot of exercise, Franklin and Laffin agree it’s best to leave the shoveling for someone else. (Yahoo)
HEALTH
foxbangor.com

Safety reminders when shoveling snow

BANGOR — We’ve already seen some snow this winter and more is expected to be on the way, which means it’s time to break out the shovels. However, shoveling snow may not be safe for everybody to do. Michael Melia, chief of Emergency Medicine at Northern Light...
BANGOR, ME
Dodge City Daily Globe

Doctors: Older adults avoid shoveling snow

Shoveling snow isn’t for everyone. Thousands of people are injured and dozens die every year while taking care of the maligned winter chore. And for those of a certain age or health status, experts said it might be best to leave the shoveling for someone else. As much as...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Attacks#Elderly People#Heart Rate#Weather
Medical News Today

What can cause morning back pain?

Waking up with back pain often indicates a problem with a person’s sleeping posture, mattress, or pillows. However, morning back pain can sometimes be a symptom of a medical condition. Waking up with back pain can slow down a person’s start on the day. Determining the cause of the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
asapland.com

Cause Shortness of Breath

There are many possible causes of shortness of breath, including:. -A respiratory infection, such as a cold or the flu. The most common cause of shortness of breath is a respiratory infection, such as a cold or the flu. Other causes include asthma, heart failure, pneumonia, anemia, smoking, obesity, and pregnancy. Exercise can also cause shortness of breath. If you are experiencing shortness of breath, it is essential to see a doctor determine the cause.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
abc17news.com

Nurse thanks firefighters who saved her life after heart attack

FOXBORO, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A nurse who is used to helping others, found herself in need of lifesaving care. “Some people describe it as a pain in your chest, it wasn’t like that for me, it was like I was going to explode from the inside out,” Terri Johnson said. She felt pressure in her chest, shooting down both arms.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
MedicalXpress

First-responder cells after heart attack prompt inflammation overdrive

First-responder cells launching the repair after a heart attack are so frantic about fixing the damage that they promote more inflammation than necessary, new research in mice suggests. Based on those findings, scientists are pursuing interventions that would bring more balance to the healing process after a heart attack. In...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: The tell-tale sign you've caught the Omicron variant

According to experts in South Africa who have been treating people with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, having a scratchy throat is a tell-tale sign of infection. Coupled with other symptoms similar to what is experienced with the common cold, an irritated throat has been observed to be one of the most common symptoms of the latest mutation. Dr Maria Van Kerkhove spoke to the Reuters news agency and said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
shefinds

The Worst Foods No One Should Eat After 4pm Because They Cause Abdominal Fat, According To Experts

Weekends tend to be a time when people fall off their diets, but if you’re hoping to get a jump start on your New Year’s resolution to eat healthier, you should continue to follow the 80-20 rule which means eating *mostly* health 80% of the time. You might feel like having a cheat meal today, but when choosing your food options for the entire weekend, remember that certain foods will take you farther than others. Simple carbohydrates like white rice, and high-carb, high-fat snack foods like chips and dip, are some of those empty-calorie foods you should avoid–especially in the evening hours when you’re less likely to burn them off due to inactivity. This can lead to the dreaded abdominal fat that plagues so many of us in this country (and is linked to more serious health issues, such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes). Here’s what our leading health experts say about choosing your meals and snacks for this afternoon and evening:
NUTRITION
Woman's World

Woman's World

New York City, NY
46K+
Followers
3K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Woman's World is America’s number one best-selling women's magazine at retail. Womansworld.com offers a feel-good mix of heartwarming human interest stories plus inspiration and advice on topics ranging from health and wellbeing, diet and nutrition, and beauty and decor. We strive to provide a daily dose of useful info and joy to midlife women.

 https://www.womansworld.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy