Colorado authorities say a search warrant has been executed in connection with the cause of historic fires that destroyed more than 900 homes and more than 100 other structures after reported downed power lines were not located.Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said at a press conference that three people remained unaccounted for and cadaver dogs would be brought in to search through the charred remains of homes."The debris is hot; it's now fallen in, and it's all covered with eight inches of snow – so search and recovery efforts are hampered substantially," Sheriff Pelle said on Saturday.Regarding the...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO