ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

AU men’s basketball holds steady at No. 12 in latest NABC DII poll

By Brendan Robertson
WJBF
WJBF
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JQZLm_0dcnSm3F00

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Augusta University men’s basketball team remained at the No. 12 spot for the second week in the latest NCAA National Rankings, released by the National Association of Basketball Coaches on Tuesday afternoon. The Jaguars are now 10-1. No. 12 Augusta is set to take on No. 21 Georgia College on Wednesday night at home in Christenberry Fieldhouse. The game marks Augusta’s first top-25 matchup of the season.

From Head Coach Dip Metress
“Wednesday night we have a battle of two nationally ranked teams in Christenberry Fieldhouse.  Come out and support the Jags.”

The NABC released the poll for the 6 th time this season and Augusta remained steady at the 12 th spot nationally.  Augusta is now 10-1 for the season. Georgia College broke into the top-25 last week and moved up to the 21 st spot in this week’s poll.

The Jags currently have the top offense, defense, and scoring margin in the Peach Belt Conference, averaging 86.2 points an outing while holding teams to an average of 63 points.

Augusta is now the top-ranked team in the country for Three-point field goal percentage and third in the nation in scoring margin, besting teams by an average of 23.2 points.

Augusta Men’s Hoops host Georgia College on Wednesday. Jan. 5 th at 7:30pm for a top-25 matchup. Live stats and video will be available at www.augustajags.com

National Association of Basketball Coaches
NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Rankings
January 4, 2022 (Regular Season Poll #6)

Record  Points  Last
1. Lubbock Christian, Texas             12-0       395       1
2. Northwest Missouri State             12-1       386       2
3. Nova Southeastern, Fla.               12-0       370       4
4. Chico State, Calif.                         10-0       348       5
5. Minnesota Duluth                         14-0       324       9
6. Cal State San Bernardino             10-1       314       6
7. Mercyhurst, Pa.                            10-1       289       7
8. West Liberty, W.Va.                      10-1       283       8
9. Cal State San Marcos                  10-0       270      11
10. Indiana, Pa.                                 9-1        256      10
11. West Texas A&M                        14-2       252       3
12. Augusta, Ga.                              10-1       224      12
13. Dominican, N.Y.                          9-1        202      14
14. Queens, N.C.                              11-2       173      16
15. Lincoln Memorial, Tenn.             10-2       162      17
16. Truman State, Mo.                       9-2        132      19
17. Regis, Colo.                                10-1       124      20
18. Barry, Fla.                                    9-2        115      15
19. Upper Iowa                                 12-2        95       13
20. Hillsdale, Mich.                            9-2         91       21
21. Georgia College                         10-1        86       25
22. Embry-Riddle, Fla.                      11-3        53       18
23. Fairmont State, W.Va.                 9-2         46       24
24. UNC Pembroke                           9-1         41      NR
25. Flagler, Fla.                                 9-2         35      NR

Records through games of Jan. 2, 2022. Last ranking is from Dec. 28, 2021 poll.

First place votes – Lubbock Christian (13), Northwest
Missouri State (2), Nova Southeastern (1).

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M-Commerce 23, Union (Tenn.) 19, Augustana (S.D.) 18, Ferris State
(Mich.) 15, Fort Hays State (Kan.) 11, Central Oklahoma
10, West Florida 10, Angelo State (Texas) 8, MSU Denver
(Colo.) 6, Bentley (Mass.) 5, Texas-Tyler 4, Black Hills
State (S.D.) 2, Charleston (WV) 2, Emporia State (Kan.) 1.
Dropped out: West Florida (22), Ferris State (23).

COURTESY AU ATHLETICS

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Augusta falls short in overtime to Bobcats, 44-42

Augusta, Ga– The Augusta University women’s basketball team lost a tight 42-44 contest to the visiting Georgia College Bobcats Wednesday evening. . Augusta moves to 8-3, 1-1 in PBC play while Georgia College improves to 5-7, 2-1 inside conference play. Both teams got off to a slow offensive start in the first two quarters of […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Pacers survive in overtime against Lander in overtime thriller 74-73

AIKEN, S.C. – A last-second shot by Jalen McCoy sent the game to overtime and the University of South Carolina Aiken men’s basketball team registered a 74-73 win over Lander Wednesday evening.  The Pacers are now 8-4 overall and 2-0 in league play. The Bearcats stand at 6-5 overall and 1-1 in PBC action. Head coach Mark Vanderslice‘s team […]
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

USC Aiken mourns the loss of a student

AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – University of South Carolina Aiken mourns the loss of one of their students, Theron Wallace. The University released the following statement: The University of South Carolina Aiken is deeply saddened to learn of the death of one of our students, Theron Wallace. Theron was a 20-year-old psychology major and was very […]
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

Smart, Georgia trying to stop skid against Saban, Alabama

By JOHN ZENOR  (AP) – The Georgia Bulldogs aren’t the only team having a tough time beating fellow Southeastern Conference powerhouse Alabama. They’re just the only one that gets another shot in the season’s biggest game. The No. 3 Bulldogs have the kind of talent-rich roster that appears built to give the top-ranked Crimson Tide […]
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Augusta, GA
Basketball
City
Augusta, GA
Local
Georgia College Basketball
State
Indiana State
Local
Georgia College Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Georgia Sports
Local
Georgia Basketball
State
Georgia State
Augusta, GA
College Sports
Augusta, GA
Sports
WJBF

Bomb threats force evacuations, lockdowns at multiple HBCUs

Seven historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) reported bomb threats on Tuesday night just hours apart from each other, with schools responding to the threats by entering lockdown, ordering evacuations and having law enforcement sweep their campuses until there was an all-clear.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WJBF

Chicago cancels classes after union backs remote learning

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago schools have canceled classes after the teachers union voted to switch to remote learning due to record COVID-19 levels. The move comes amid an escalating battle over safety protocols in schools. Officials in the nation’s third-largest school district say they won’t switch back to online instruction district-wide, as it was devastating […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nabc#Unc Pembroke#College Football#Au#The Augusta University#Ncaa National Rankings#Georgia College#Augusta Men#Northwest Missouri State#Cal State#Mercyhurst#Dominican
WJBF

Georgia governor aims to loosen rules for carrying handguns

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will push for a new state law that would loosen the state’s handgun requirements. Kemp is scheduled to visit a gun shop outside Atlanta on Wednesday to announce his support for legislation that would do away with the need for a license to carry a handgun in public. […]
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
NCAA
WJBF

VIDEO: Scaffolding collapses onto delivery truck in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Strong winds felt across the Lowcountry on Monday caused scaffolding to collapse at a downtown Charleston apartment complex. The incident happened just after 11:40 a.m. at the Foundry Point apartment complex off Huguenin Avenue. Video shows the wind pushing the scaffolding, and eventually, collapse onto an Amazon delivery truck just moments […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WJBF

RCSO responds to crash at Windsor Spring and Tobacco Roads

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies are on the scene of a crash. It happened shortly before 7:00 a.m. Tuesday morning at the intersection of Windsor Spring and Tobacco Roads. Gold Cross EMS was dispatched. No word yet on injuries or if the road is closed near the scene of the wreck.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Augusta tourism industry hoping to rebound in 2022

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) — After closing for several months because of the pandemic, Michael Weldon said business is picking back up inside Psychotronic Records. Psychotronic Records is just one local business rebounding during the pandemic. Tourism leaders hope many others will follow as well as new businesses. “One of our priorities for 2022 is to […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

WJBF

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy