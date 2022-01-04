AU men’s basketball holds steady at No. 12 in latest NABC DII poll

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Augusta University men’s basketball team remained at the No. 12 spot for the second week in the latest NCAA National Rankings, released by the National Association of Basketball Coaches on Tuesday afternoon. The Jaguars are now 10-1. No. 12 Augusta is set to take on No. 21 Georgia College on Wednesday night at home in Christenberry Fieldhouse. The game marks Augusta’s first top-25 matchup of the season.

From Head Coach Dip Metress

“Wednesday night we have a battle of two nationally ranked teams in Christenberry Fieldhouse. Come out and support the Jags.”

The NABC released the poll for the 6 th time this season and Augusta remained steady at the 12 th spot nationally. Augusta is now 10-1 for the season. Georgia College broke into the top-25 last week and moved up to the 21 st spot in this week’s poll.

The Jags currently have the top offense, defense, and scoring margin in the Peach Belt Conference, averaging 86.2 points an outing while holding teams to an average of 63 points.

Augusta is now the top-ranked team in the country for Three-point field goal percentage and third in the nation in scoring margin, besting teams by an average of 23.2 points.

Augusta Men’s Hoops host Georgia College on Wednesday. Jan. 5 th at 7:30pm for a top-25 matchup. Live stats and video will be available at www.augustajags.com

National Association of Basketball Coaches

NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Rankings

January 4, 2022 (Regular Season Poll #6)

Record Points Last

1. Lubbock Christian, Texas 12-0 395 1

2. Northwest Missouri State 12-1 386 2

3. Nova Southeastern, Fla. 12-0 370 4

4. Chico State, Calif. 10-0 348 5

5. Minnesota Duluth 14-0 324 9

6. Cal State San Bernardino 10-1 314 6

7. Mercyhurst, Pa. 10-1 289 7

8. West Liberty, W.Va. 10-1 283 8

9. Cal State San Marcos 10-0 270 11

10. Indiana, Pa. 9-1 256 10

11. West Texas A&M 14-2 252 3

12. Augusta, Ga. 10-1 224 12

13. Dominican, N.Y. 9-1 202 14

14. Queens, N.C. 11-2 173 16

15. Lincoln Memorial, Tenn. 10-2 162 17

16. Truman State, Mo. 9-2 132 19

17. Regis, Colo. 10-1 124 20

18. Barry, Fla. 9-2 115 15

19. Upper Iowa 12-2 95 13

20. Hillsdale, Mich. 9-2 91 21

21. Georgia College 10-1 86 25

22. Embry-Riddle, Fla. 11-3 53 18

23. Fairmont State, W.Va. 9-2 46 24

24. UNC Pembroke 9-1 41 NR

25. Flagler, Fla. 9-2 35 NR

Records through games of Jan. 2, 2022. Last ranking is from Dec. 28, 2021 poll.

First place votes – Lubbock Christian (13), Northwest

Missouri State (2), Nova Southeastern (1).

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M-Commerce 23, Union (Tenn.) 19, Augustana (S.D.) 18, Ferris State

(Mich.) 15, Fort Hays State (Kan.) 11, Central Oklahoma

10, West Florida 10, Angelo State (Texas) 8, MSU Denver

(Colo.) 6, Bentley (Mass.) 5, Texas-Tyler 4, Black Hills

State (S.D.) 2, Charleston (WV) 2, Emporia State (Kan.) 1.

Dropped out: West Florida (22), Ferris State (23).

COURTESY AU ATHLETICS

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.