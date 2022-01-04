ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Reports 31 New COVID-19 Deaths, 1,147, 381 Hospitalizations

By NH DHHS
On Tuesday, January 4, 2022, DHHS announced 1,093 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Monday, January 3. Today’s results include 531 people who tested positive by PCR test and 562 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 14 new cases from Thursday, December 30 (13 by...

