State Reports 31 New COVID-19 Deaths, 1,147, 381 Hospitalizations

On Monday, December 20, 2021, DHHS announced 1,257 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Sunday, December 19. Today’s results include 897 people who tested positive by PCR test and 360 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced 265 cases from Friday, December 17 (183 by PCR and 82 by antigen test); and 1,664 cases from Saturday, December 18 (1,329 by PCR and 335 by antigen test). Additionally, DHHS announced an additional 8 new cases from Wednesday, December 8 (3 by PCR and 5 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,641; an additional 1 new case from Friday, December 10 (0 by PCR and 1 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,576; an additional 2 new cases from Monday, December 11 (0 by PCR and 2 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,079; an additional 27 new cases from Sunday, December 12 (25 by PCR and 2 by antigen test) for a new total of 768; an additional 66 new cases from Monday, December 13 (37 by PCR and 29 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,015; an additional 133 new cases from Tuesday, December 14 (74 by PCR and 59 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,310; an additional 43 new cases from Wednesday, December 15 (31 by PCR and 12 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,222; and an additional 58 new cases from Thursday, December 16 (37 by PCR and 21 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,037. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 8,504 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

