ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, FL

Walton's White named Small Schools Football COY

By Seth Stringer, Northwest Florida Daily News
Northwest Florida Daily News
Northwest Florida Daily News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j4vRD_0dcnSbLG00

When Keith White walked across the field at Everette Yates Memorial Stadium after Walton's regional semifinal loss to Florida High, he did the unexpected.

In his first season as head coach the Braves went 9-2 and earned a first round bye, powered by a lockdown defense and ground-and-pound attack.

The nine wins are more than the previous two seasons combined, and the most in a single season since 2015.

But 2021 is just the start for White and Walton.

"We had great year, nobody expected us to do what we did," White said. "The boys really bought in. We changed the culture a little bit, I know we changed the character. We've got a long way to go."

White's tough love mentality and culture-setting attitude resonated with the Braves players, who got to work immediately in the weight room.

"His mentality is different, the weight room changed," Campbell said. "Before he came we weren't working out a lot but when he showed up we started working hard. He made us believe that we could win. Definitely a program changer."

While the Braves will lose a handful of seniors, the young team is ready to repeat its 2021 season and get past the second round.

"I believe in Coach White, a lot," Campbell said. "Ever since the day he walked in I believed him. Every word."

Follow sports editor Seth Stringer on twitter at @SethSnwfdn.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Education
Local
Florida Sports
County
Walton County, FL
Walton County, FL
Education
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Memorial Stadium#American Football#Highschool#White Named#Florida High
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Northwest Florida Daily News

Northwest Florida Daily News

786
Followers
288
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fort Walton Beach, FL from Northwest Florida Daily News.

 http://nwfdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy