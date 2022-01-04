Walton's White named Small Schools Football COY

When Keith White walked across the field at Everette Yates Memorial Stadium after Walton's regional semifinal loss to Florida High, he did the unexpected.

In his first season as head coach the Braves went 9-2 and earned a first round bye, powered by a lockdown defense and ground-and-pound attack.

The nine wins are more than the previous two seasons combined, and the most in a single season since 2015.

But 2021 is just the start for White and Walton.

"We had great year, nobody expected us to do what we did," White said. "The boys really bought in. We changed the culture a little bit, I know we changed the character. We've got a long way to go."

White's tough love mentality and culture-setting attitude resonated with the Braves players, who got to work immediately in the weight room.

"His mentality is different, the weight room changed," Campbell said. "Before he came we weren't working out a lot but when he showed up we started working hard. He made us believe that we could win. Definitely a program changer."

While the Braves will lose a handful of seniors, the young team is ready to repeat its 2021 season and get past the second round.

"I believe in Coach White, a lot," Campbell said. "Ever since the day he walked in I believed him. Every word."

