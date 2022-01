Joy is a word that escapes me. As a mother of young kids, my time, energy and heart is all wrapped up in keeping everyone alive, healthy and happy. Most of the time, this creates so much stress and takes up so much of my energy, that it means I end up forsaking so many joyful moments. This year, I have asked the question, “am I really a joyful person?”. After all, I most certainly was back in college. Where did that person go?

14 DAYS AGO