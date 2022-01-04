ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19: California Deputy DA, Former Assembly Candidate Who Opposed Vax Mandates Dies At 46

By Nicole Valinote
 1 day ago
Kelly Ernby Photo Credit: @KellyErnby / Twitter

A California deputy district attorney who was a candidate for State Assembly has died from COVID-19 at the age of 46.

Kelly Ernby had informed Jon Fleischman, the former executive director of the California Republican Party that she had fallen sick with COVID, and Fleischman said her death was sudden. The Los Angeles Times reported on Monday, Jan. 3.

The LA Times said Ernby previously ran as a Republican for an Orange County state Assembly seat.

The news outlet reported that Ernby vocally opposed mandating COVID vaccines, and she spoke out against them at a rally on Saturday, Dec. 4.

The Orange County district attorney shared a statement following Ernby's death, noting that Ernby joined the DA's office in 2011.

"Kelly was an incredibly vibrant and passionate attorney who cared deeply about the work that we do as prosecutors – and deeply about the community we all fight so hard to protect," Orange County, California District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a statement on Monday. "Her enthusiasm was contagious and she invested every ounce of her enthusiasm into her work safeguarding Orange County as part of our Environmental Protection team."

Daily Voice

