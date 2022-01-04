Thanks to her lifelong pals, Bristol the seal is on the mend and back in her Mystic Aquarium habitat

Bristol the harbor seal, showing off her recent surgery scar. She rejoined the other seals Tuesday in a back pool at the Mystic Aquarium. Christopher Arnott

If you’re going in for serious surgery, it’s good to have your close friends around you, especially if you’re a harbor seal.

Surrounded by her trainer and veterinarian pals, Bristol, a harbor seal at Mystic Aquarium, underwent a hysterectomy at her longtime home to stop a life-threatening infection. Now fully recovered and bearing a neat scar on her belly, Bristol was reunited Tuesday with the other seals in a backup pool at the aquarium’s Pacific Northwest Habitat area.

The reintroduction went smoothly. Aquarium staff cheered and clapped as Bristol briskly entered her old splashing grounds without any hesitation.

The other seals basically kept their distance as Bristol slid down a cement ramp before jumping into the water. But harbor seals “are solitary by nature,” explains Jen Rock, a senior trainer at the aquarium. But Bristol had some interaction with the others previously through an underwater gate while she recuperated in her own area.

“She interacts great,” says Rock, with both seals and humans.

Bristol was found stranded in Scarborough, Maine, in June of 2013 when she was just a few weeks old. She was transferred to the Mystic Aquarium Animal Rescue Program, where it was determined that due to some chronic eye and ear issues, she should remain at the aquarium.

“She has known myself and Jen and some of the other trainers for her whole life,” says Erin Gibbons, a supervisor of marine mammals at the aquarium.

Bristol’s lifelong trust of the aquarium staff was a big factor in her recuperation.

“Some trainers have formed strong bonds, and we utilize them to make sure that there is the least stress put on the animal as possible,” says Molly Martony, a senior veterinarian at the aquarium and part of the team that performed Bristol’s surgery.

Bristol’s condition was diagnosed during a routine blood check in the aquarium’s clinic lab.

“Even though she was acting normal and eating well, we were able to diagnose the infection,” Martony says.

“If Bristol did not have surgery, she probably would have died,” says Allison Tuttle, the aquarium’s senior vice president of zoological operations.

Bristol is 8½ years old. Harbor seals can live more that 30 years, so she’s in the prime of her life.

Gibbons describes Bristol as “one of our great ambassadors. She’s part of our animal encounter programs.” Unfortunately, it will be some time before the general public gets to see Bristol again.

“There are a number of factors” that will require her to stay in the backup pool, Tuttle says. Bristol needs to stay in an area with smooth surfaces, unlike the rocky cement edges of the public pools, until that belly scar heals.

There’s also a social dynamic at work.

“We rotate the animals, change up the social groups. If Bristol went out, some of the males would take an interest in her and we would have to move them out of there.”

“We engage with the animals all the time,” Tuttle says. “These relationships allow us to keep them healthy.”

Christopher Arnott can be reached at carnott@courant.com .