Williamson County, TX

Williamson County nearly triples previous record of new COVID-19 cases

By Claire Osborn, Austin American-Statesman
 1 day ago
Williamson County nearly tripled its previous record for new COVID-19 cases in a single day when it reported 1,864 cases on Friday, officials announced late Monday.

The previous record was 658 cases on Sept. 1, when the delta variant was surging. The area is now seeing a wave of cases from the omicron variant.

The latest figures available showed there were 1,102 new coronavirus cases reported to the Williamson health district on Monday.

The case data for the county is showing that people ages 18-30 are most likely to become infected, said Deb Strahler, a district spokeswoman.

"The dashboard has 18 to 30 year olds accounting for 28% of cases yesterday," she said Tuesday. "They are more likely in general to be outside the home working, going to school and socializing."

With so many new cases reported, the district's staff is not able to determine what percentage of the cases are among unvaccinated people, she said.

The state tests for the omicron variant with random samples, Strahler said.

"The CDC is estimating the omicron variant was detected in approximately 95.4% of all new cases in the U.S. for the week of 12/26/21 – 1/1/22, while 4.6% were linked to the delta variant," she said in a statement. "We have no reason to believe that the proportion of cases nationally differs significantly from Williamson."

The risk of transmission of the coronavirus is high in Williamson County and people are advised to wear masks indoors in public spaces, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Strahler said people also should get vaccinated and boosted even if they have had coronavirus, and also should wear a well-fitted, two-ply or more mask, stay 6 feet apart from people who don’t live in their household and avoid crowds and poorly ventilated places.

Other recommendations include washing your hands often, covering coughs and sneezes and isolating if testing positive, she said.

The district on Monday reported a total of 77,019 coronavirus cases in the county and a total of 757 deaths since the pandemic began. It also reported a total of 791,274 tests.

According to state figures, 78.7% of the county's residents ages 5 and older (434,395 people) had received one vaccine dose as of Monday and 69.1% (381,458 people) were fully vaccinated.

State figures also showed 126,805 had received a booster shot.

The health district is offering vaccinations and booster shots at its clinics. They can be scheduled by calling (512) 943-3600.

People also can register to get a free coronavirus test at bit.ly/3F7j8nv.

