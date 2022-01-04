ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Palm Beach Society: Poolside celebration marks fundraiser's return

By Shannon Donnelly
The Palm Beach Post
 1 day ago
The combination of a gentle breeze and a clear starry sky created the perfect climate for an al fresco evening to benefit New Hope Charities.

The 27th annual New Hope Charities Holiday Bazaar took place Dec. 1 on the Beach Club's capacious pool deck.

Lillian Fanjul de Azqueta, president and founder of New Hope Charities, and her daughter, Lillian M. Azqueta, executive director of the organization, served as chairwomen for the event, which returned to social calendar after a year's COVID absence.

The night included vendor boutiques, cocktails from the Bacardi bar, hors d'oeuvres, a silent auction, dinner and music by the Irwin Solomon Jazz Quartet.

Bill Bone conducted the live auction, along with New Hope chairman J. Pepe Fanjul.

Andres and Cathy Fanjul were honorary chairman and honorary chairwoman.

More than 150 people attended.

Proceeds benefit the organization's programs for children in Pahokee.

Founded in 1988 by Lillian Fanjul de Azqueta as a food distribution project in the Glades, New Hope Charities has grown into a full-service, fully accredited family center.

Its services include after-school care and summer camp, health care, and food distribution to families in need.

