Astronomy

Two asteroid will make a ‘close approach’ to Earth tomorrow and one is larger than Statue of Liberty

By Charlotte Edwards
The US Sun
1 day ago
 1 day ago
NASA has its eye on two asteroids that are set to make a "close approach" to Earth tomorrow.

One of the space rocks could be up to 361 feet wide.

Nasa keeps a list of asteroids that are deemed as heading 'close' to our planet Credit: Getty

That means it's taller than the Statue of Liberty and Big Ben.

The larger asteroid is called 2021 YQ and is expected to be 1.3 million miles away from Earth at its closest approach.

The smaller asteroid is called 2021 YX and that should come around 2.4 million miles away from us.

Both those distances may seem quite far away but they're not in terms of space.

Nasa considers anything passing within 120million miles of Earth a Near-Earth Object (NEO).

Thousands of NEOs are tracked by scientists to monitor whether they're on a collision course with our planet.

Any fast-moving space object that comes within 4.65 million miles is considered to be "potentially hazardous" by cautious space organizations.

One small change to their trajectories could spell disaster for Earth.

The smaller space rock should shoot past us first tomorrow at around 27,000 miles per hour.

Nasa expects this to happen in the early hours of the morning on January 5.

Then, the larger Asteroid 2021 YQ should shoot past us over 10 hours later.

It's predicted to travel at speeds of up to 33,000 miles per hour.

