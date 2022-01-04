ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

West Virginia tax reform ideas face federal trouble

By Mark Curtis
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KPuwN_0dcnQc9Z00

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia’s legislative session begins next week, but people looking for tax relief may have to wait because of new restrictions from Congress.

Last year, Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia State Senate voted to start phasing out the state’s personal income tax, as a way to draw in new residents, but the proposal was rejected by the House of Delegates. This year, it was widely expected that personal income tax reduction would again be on the agenda, but Congress apparently put a halt to that with COVID-19 relief dollars.

STAY IN THE KNOW : Sign up for the WOWK 13 News Daily Newsletter

“There was an insertion of language that basically said, you cannot lower the tax and receive the dollars from the American Rescue Plan or the Cares plan or whatever it might be and so that’s a real issue,” said Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV).

“The money that came down from federal was to help us. That was to get people back on their feet and that’s what we should do with it. We shouldn’t go out here and cut things just because we want to cut things. You got to use that money for what it was intended. Help small businesses, help people survive,” said Del. Doug Skaff, (D-Kanawha, Minority Leader).

Manchin still a no, Biden’s $2T bill on Dems’ back burner

Other Republican leaders want to reduce taxes on companies, by repealing the controversial business inventory tax, but again they would have to find other money to offset the revenue loss, or federal aid might have to be returned to Washington. West Virginia is among several states suing to overturn the federal rules.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 2

Related
WOWK 13 News

Ohio gubernatorial candidate John Cranley chooses Toledo Senator Teresa Fedor as running mate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Democratic gubernatorial candidate and Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley has announced State Senator Teresa Fedor of Toledo as his running mate and candidate for Lieutenant Governor for the 2022 election. Cranley made the announcement official Wednesday morning in Toledo with stops scheduled in Cleveland and Columbus in the afternoon. “Teresa Fedor […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
State
Washington State
WOWK 13 News

Kanawha County reports record number of 350 daily COVID-19 cases

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Department for Public Health says Kanawha County has reported a record-setting 350 new COVID-19 cases in a single day. The new cases bring Kanawha County to 31,109 total cases of COVID-19 throughout the pandemic. Health officials say 25,828 of those cases are confirmed and 5,281 are probable. Dr. […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ohio gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley chooses Cuyahoga Councilmember Cheryl Stephens as running mate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Democratic gubernatorial candidate and Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley has announced Cuyahoga Councilmember Cheryl Stephens as her running mate and candidate for Lieutenant Governor for the 2022 election. Whaley made the announcement Wednesday morning in Columbus across from the Statehouse. “I’m thrilled to announce that Cheryl Stephens has joined our ticket […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
Person
Doug Skaff
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia reports 2,928 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 17,718 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Health officials are reporting 2,928 COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths since Monday, bringing the total numbers to 342,607 cases and 5,372 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Manchin still a no, Biden’s $2T bill on Dems’ back burner

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said Tuesday his opposition to President Joe Biden’s roughly $2 trillion package of social and environmental initiatives remains undimmed, as party leaders said work on the stalled measure was on hold until at least later this month. Manchin, D-W.Va., told reporters that he’s not currently negotiating with the […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Reform#State Of West Virginia#Tax Relief#The House Of Delegates#The American Rescue Plan#D Kanawha#Dems#Republican#Nexstar Media Inc
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia National Guard members will undergo recertification training in preparation for COVID spike

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The staffing shortage issue at hospitals in West Virginia will be eased by members of the West Virginia National Guard. 37 combat medics will undergo recertification training starting this weekend, per an annual requirement. The WVNG and Governor Justice’s COVID Task Force are looking at potential needs in local hospitals at […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Special Metals and union return to negotiation table

HUNTINGTON, WV. (WOWK) – Tuesday marks day 95 of the union’s strike against Special Metals, and it could be the beginning of the end for those who have been taking a stand on the picket line for months. Tuesday, Special Metals and union leaders resumed talks, and both sides are hoping to end this months-long […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Cabell County prepares for COVID-19 guideline changes

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Cabell County schools are back in session tomorrow after a long holiday break and now school and health officials are working to make sure students return safely. Right now, the only new health guideline for the schools is the quarantine period moving from seven days to five days, if someone were […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
WOWK 13 News

Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: Nearly 20,000 new cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state. Numbers as of Wednesday, Jan. 5 follow: Total Change New cases 2,112,824 +19,750 Hospitalizations 98,277 +593 ICU admissions 11,913 +53 Deaths* 29,674 +N/A *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

New app will help keep St. Albans residents connected

People in one Kanawha County community now have a new way to get messages about everything from boil water advisories to traffic accidents. The City of St. Albans launched the program in December and close to 500 people have already signed up. The city will pay $1,500 a year for the Heads Up Community mobile app. It is a service they are hoping will help improve communication with residents.
SAINT ALBANS, WV
WOWK 13 News

Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority also feeling overwhelmed by COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – From ambulance bays to emergency departments, staffing shortages are making weary medical professionals even more exhausted. The West Virginia National Guard is making a concentrated effort to get members with medical backgrounds re-certified and on the front lines. “It’s a whole new dynamic, a whole new world we’re operating in a […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy