ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Transfer news LIVE: Rangers and Celtic latest as Patterson to Everton edges closer and Kilmarnock want Derek McInnes

By Alan Galindo
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wuNtj_0dcnQVvM00

THE January transfer window is OPEN – with clubs across all levels of the SPFL already working hard behind the scenes to get deals done.

Celtic have already signed Japanese trio Daizen Maeda, Yosuke Ideguchi and Reo Hatate and Ange Postecoglou might not be done there as talks continue over a permanent deal for Jota and he wants to deal in Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst is set to lose starlet Nathan Patterson but what will the club spend the record fee on once his move to Everton is completed?

Elsewhere in the top flight, Aberdeen ace Calvin Ramsay could link up with former Hearts star Aaron Hickey at Bologna while Hibs are looking busy in Shaun Maloney’s first transfer window as a manager.

We’ve also got updates from the Championship, League One, League Two and beyond so stay right up to date with ALL the latest news, rumours and gossip with SunSport‘s live transfer blog.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Rafael Benitez won’t ‘just manage the egos’ at Everton amid Lucas Digne rift

Everton manager Rafael Benitez insists he is not interested in pandering to the ego of Lucas Digne and that is why the breakdown of their relationship has led to the defender asking to leave.The France full-back has not played since the Merseyside derby defeat at home to Liverpool on 1 December after a fall-out with the Spaniard over tactics and his role in the team.He returned to the squad as an unused substitute for last weekend’s defeat at home to Brighton but he has likely played his last game for the club.Benitez suggested the player was more interested in his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Mcinnes
Person
Shaun Maloney
Person
Aaron Hickey
Person
Ange Postecoglou
Person
Nathan Patterson
Person
Daizen Maeda
The Independent

Arsenal charged by FA over protests in defeat to Man City

Arsenal have been charged with failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the Premier League defeat to Manchester City on New Year’s Day.An ill-tempered affair saw Gunners defender Gabriel Magalhaes sent off after being booked twice inside two minutes during the second half, with Arsenal unable to hold on for a point as City came from behind to win 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium.Bukayo Saka gave Arsenal the lead before Pep Guardiola’s side were awarded a controversial penalty just before the hour, with referee Stuart Atwell pointing to the spot after looking at the pitchside...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Premier League clubs battle for Philippe Coutinho, Newcastle close in on Kieran Trippier

The January transfer window is open and rumours are swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.Philippe Coutinho is set to decide between five Premier League clubs battling for his signature as the Brazil star nears an exit from Barcelona and a return to the Premier League. The 29-year-old has struggled since making the move to the Camp Nou and is said to favour a return to England, where he spent five years at Liverpool. Aston Villa are said to be one of those sides involved in the race for the midfielder, according to the Mail, with Arsenal, Tottenham, Newcastle...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Everton#Kilmarnock#News Live#Soccer#Celtic#Spfl#Japanese#Aberdeen#Hearts#Bologna#Sunsport
The Independent

Steven Gerrard sidesteps speculation over ‘special footballer’ Philippe Coutinho

Steven Gerrard has described former Liverpool team-mate Philippe Coutinho as a “special footballer” while refusing to comment on speculation linking him with a January move to Aston Villa.The Brazilian playmaker looks destined to leave Barcelona this month, with the Catalan giants keen to reduce their wage bill after signing Ferran Torres from Manchester City for £55million.Gerrard and Coutinho were Liverpool teammates for two-and-a-half years – the pair coming close to winning the Premier League title at Anfield in 2014 – and Villa have been strongly linked with the 29-year-old amid reported interest from other English clubs.Asked if he understood such...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

DONE DEAL: Everton complete signing of Rangers right-back Patterson

Everton have signed Nathan Patterson from Rangers on a five-and-a-half-year deal. The Toffees paid £11.5m plus add-ons to sign the Scotland international, which is a record fee received by Rangers. "It was an easy choice to sign. This is a massive club with huge history and the fanbase is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

‘Relegation standard midfield’ – Man Utd slammed by club legend Paul Parker for having ‘no heart, passion or courage’

MANCHESTER UNITED have a 'relegation standard midfield', claims former Old Trafford favourite Paul Parker. And Parker, 57, believes that the Red Devils' current crop have 'no heart, passion or courage'. United fell to their first defeat under interim manager Ralf Rangnick on Monday, losing 1-0 to Wolves at Old Trafford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Kilmarnock: New boss Derek McInnes eyes promotion & transformative impact

Derek McInnes aims to have Kilmarnock back in the Scottish Premiership and challenging for Europe next season as he eyes a transformative impact similar to Steve Clarke at Rugby Park. The newly-appointed manager says there is no break clause in his 18-month contract should Kilmarnock fail to secure an immediate...
SPORTS
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel heaps praise on Saul Niguez after ‘huge step forward’ in Chelsea win

Thomas Tuchel has signalled “a huge step forward” for loan signing Saul Niguez in Wednesday’s 2-0 Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg victory over Tottenham.Chelsea were forced into a last-minute formation switch after Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante tested positive for Covid-19.Saul stepped up for just his seventh Chelsea start since joining the Blues on loan from Atletico Madrid in September, operating in a more familiar central midfield role in a 4-3-3 system.And boss Tuchel was left to heap praise on the 27-year-old for finally finding his Stamford Bridge rhythm after almost four months of struggle.“He has digested his experiences here in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Premier League has option to reschedule Covid-hit matches later this month

The Premier League has the option of rescheduling matches postponed due to Covid-19 during the international break at the end of the month, FIFA has said.Eighteen top-flight games have been called off for Covid-related reasons since last month amid a significant rise in cases, with only three given new dates so far.The international window which runs from January 24 to February 2 will not involve European countries, and had been viewed by the league at the start of the season as an opportunity for any players not called up for international duty elsewhere to take a break.Premier League matches postponed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Derek McInnes hoping to bring exciting football back to Kilmarnock

Derek McInnes recalled the excitement that Tommy Burns and Steve Clarke brought to Kilmarnock when he agreed to return to management in the cinch Championship. The former St Johnstone, Bristol City and Aberdeen manager is determined to ensure he and the club earn a swift return to the top flight and believes the potential will then be there to aim for European places and silverware.
SOCCER
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
293K+
Followers
4K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy