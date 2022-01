The governor of Colorado on Thursday commuted the 110-year prison sentence of truck driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos to just 10 years, calling the lengthy penalty for a fatal roadway accident “unjust.”"I am writing to inform you that I am granting your application for a commutation," Governor Polis wrote to the trucker, who was sentenced earlier this month. "After learning about the highly atypical and unjust sentence in your case, I am commuting your sentence to 10 years and granting you parole eligibility on December 30, 2026."Aguilera-Mederos celebrated the announcement and thanked his supporters on Thursday.“This commutation is far more reflective...

