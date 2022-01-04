ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toyota dethrones GM to become top-selling automaker in the US

ABC Action News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneral Motors was unseated by Toyota as the nation's top-selling automaker. In 2021, GM said sales were down nearly 13% while Toyota was up 10.4%. According to CNBC, nearly 115,000 more Toyota...

www.abcactionnews.com

arcamax.com

Toyota tops GM in US sales for first time ever -- but there's a catch

In a historic turn, Toyota Motor North America has taken the U.S. sales crown from General Motors for 2021 after the shortage of semiconductor chips severely hampered GM's ability to build enough new vehicles to meet demand. On Tuesday, GM and Toyota both reported fourth-quarter and full-year new car sales...
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

US: Ford Sold Over 27,000 Mustang Mach-E SUVs In 2021

Ford brand reports 167,545 vehicle sales in December in the U.S. (down 14.9% year-over-year). The year-to-date number is 1,819,026 (down 6.2%). The decrease is mostly associated with the production constraints as the demand remains strong. Meanwhile, sales of the electrified vehicles - xEVs (BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs) increased 121% year-over-year to...
ECONOMY
AFP

Chrysler brand to become all-electric in 2028

Chrysler, an iconic American auto brand, plans to transition to an all-electric fleet by 2028, the company now owned by Stellantis announced Wednesday. "The Chrysler Airflow Concept represents the future direction of the Chrysler brand, providing a peek at the dynamic design, advanced technologies and seamless connectivity that will characterize the full-electric portfolio we plan to reach by 2028," said Chris Feuell, Chrysler brand CEO. While Wednesday's announcement only concerns the Chrysler brand, parent company Stellantis previously announced plans to investment 30 billion euros in electrification and software through 2025.
CARS
Reuters

Ford posts 7% fall in 2021 U.S. auto sales

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) reported a 6.8% fall in 2021 U.S. vehicle sales on Wednesday, as the automaker struggled to deliver its cars and trucks due to lingering supply-chain bottlenecks and a global chip shortage. The Detroit automaker sold 1,905,955 vehicles in 2021, ending up behind...
ECONOMY
The Verge

General Motors announces electric versions of the Chevy Equinox and Blazer SUVs

General Motors CEO Mary Barra announced electric versions of the automaker’s Chevy Equinox and Blazer SUVs, both of which will be available in 2023. The electric Chevy Equinox will retail for a suggested price of $30,000, which could help drive broader adoption of electric vehicles in the US. The...
CARS
Cheddar News

GM Unveils All-Electric Version of Bestselling Silverado Pickup Truck at CES 2022

General Motors rolled out the newest addition to its EV fleet with the all-electric Silverado pickup truck. Deborah Wahl, chief marketing officer at GM, joined Cheddar to talk about the latest EV offering and how it matches up to its past gas-powered versions. She said she expects demand to soar after the "first-level truck" sold out in just 12 minutes and talked about steps GM plans to take to regain its title as top U.S. auto seller after being dethroned by Toyota in 2021 with emphasis on the EV market. "I think this is an exciting new inflection point for the market overall, for [an] idea of an all-electric future, and certainly shows that we're extremely committed to the idea of everybody in an electric vehicle," said Wahl.
CARS
Jalopnik

The Awful Car Market Forced Nine People To Buy Impalas Last Quarter

Welcome to 2022. With every new year comes the annual onslaught of car companies touting their sales figures. But this year, sales of Chevrolet Impalas hit a figure that General Motors might not want to shout about. Car sales are a funny thing to browse through. Mostly, they’re just a...
ECONOMY
just-auto.com

Toyota overtakes GM in 2021 US market

Toyota has overtaken General Motors (GM) as the top-selling automaker in the USA in 2021, making it the first foreign company to lead the US vehicle market. GM has led the US market since it overtook Ford in the early 1930s, with brands such as Buick, Chevrolet, GMC and Cadillac. But last year the Detroit-based automaker struggled more than most with supply chain issues, particularly the global shortage of semiconductors which caused a series of plant shutdowns and record low vehicle inventories.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Ford stock surges toward 2-decade high after plans to nearly double F-150 Lightning production

Shares of Ford Motor Co. F, -2.67% jumped 1.8% toward a 21-year high in premarket trading Tuesday, after the auto maker said it plans to nearly double production of its all-electric F-150 Lightning pickups at its Dearborn, Michigan facility to 150,000 trucks per year to meet "soaring customer demand." The company said production of the 2022 F-150 Lightning will begin in the spring. On Thursday, Ford said the first wave of reservation holders for the Lightning will begin converting their reservations to orders, and will be invited to place their order over the next few months. "With nearly 200,000 reservations, our teams are working hard and creatively to break production constraints to get more F-150 Lightning trucks into the hands of our customers," said Kumar Galhotra, president of The Americas & International Markets Group. Separately, Ford said it will triple production for the Mustang Mach-E, with expectations to reach more than 200,000 units per year by 2023. The stock, which is on track to open at the highest price seen during regular-session hours since August 2001, has run up 51.7% over the past three months, while rival General Motors Co.'s stock.
DEARBORN, MI
gmauthority.com

General Motors Using More Of Oshawa Plant Now Than It Has In Decades

With the recent reopening of the General Motors Oshawa Assembly plant, the American automaker is using more of the 10 million square foot production plant than it ever has before. Speaking to Automotive News, GM Canada President Scott Bell said the automaker is currently using parts of the GM Oshawa...
BUSINESS
UPI News

GM introduces Chevy Silverado EV to rival Ford F-150 Lightning

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- General Motors revealed its new Chevrolet Silverado EV on Wednesday during a virtual Consumer Electronics Show. The electric pickup rivals the Ford F-150 Lightning which was revealed in May. The 2024 Silverado has an expected 400-mile range on a full charge and uses GM's Ultium Platform.
CARS

