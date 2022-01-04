ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

IDPH adopts CDC recommendation to shorten Pfizer boosters to 5 months

By Miya Andrews
KFVS12
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health is adopting the CDC recommendation to cut down the months for people who have received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to get a booster. People that received two doses of...

www.kfvs12.com

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Omicron symptoms to watch for if you are fully vaccinated

The omicron variant of COVID has overtaken delta as the most dominant variant in the United States as cases continue to spike. Due to how recent omicron is, there has not been a whole lot of firm data about the new variant of the virus. When the Centers for Disease...
SCIENCE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Johnson & Johnson COVID booster not recommended by health officials

MILWAUKEE - The Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine booster shot is not recommended by the CDC. Doctors at UW Health say if you’re going to be around large groups of people for Christmas, you should get your booster shot before you go. For those who received the J&J vaccine, the CDC says, if at all possible, don't get J&J as a booster.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Booster#Shortening#Idph#Kfvs#Covid#Omicron
People

Dr. Anthony Fauci Says CDC Is Considering COVID Test Requirement to End Isolation for Asymptomatic

Amid pushback from public health officials, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reevaluating its COVID-19 quarantine guidelines. Speaking with George Stephanopoulos on Sunday's ABC This Week, the nation's top leading infectious disease expert, 81, revealed that the CDC is now considering adding testing as part of its revised COVID-19 guidelines for asymptomatic individuals, or those who have been in close contact with someone COVID positive — nearly a week after the agency cut the recommended isolation time from 10 days down to five.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

CDC warns Americans NOT to get J&J shot over blood clot risk following nine deaths: Panel unanimously recommends more effective Pfizer or Moderna vaccines instead - pharma-giant says it 'remains confident'

Most Americans should be given the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines instead of the Johnson & Johnson shot that can cause rare but serious blood clots, U.S. health advisers recommended Thursday. The strange clotting problem has caused nine confirmed deaths after J&J vaccinations - while the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
CNET

Moderna COVID booster: Does it work better than Pfizer's vaccine?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Medical experts agree booster shots improve protection against several strains of COVID-19 and lower the risk of hospitalization and death, even from the new more contagious omicron variant. A recent Lancet study found that the Moderna booster protected best -- raising antibodies 32-fold, compared to Pfizer's touted 25-fold increase.
PHARMACEUTICALS
People

Johnson & Johnson Says 2 Doses of COVID Vaccine Are 85% Effective in Preventing Hospitalizations

Johnson & Johnson says evidence shows that a booster of its COVID-19 vaccine can help protect individuals against severe disease and hospitalization. In a statement released Thursday, the company says preliminary results from a real-life study of healthcare workers in South Africa show that two doses of its COVID-19 vaccine show 85% effectiveness in preventing hospitalizations among the infected.
PUBLIC HEALTH
soyacincau.com

Khairy: Pfizer and AstraZeneca recipients will now get COVID-19 vaccine booster 3 months after second dose

Health Ministery Khairy Jamaluddin has announced a shorter COVID-19 vaccine booster dose interval for Pfizer and AstraZeneca recipients, cutting down from 6 to 3 months. Previously, the technical working group of the COVID-19 immunisation task force recommends individuals fully vaccinated with Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines to get their booster shot 6 months after receiving the second dose. The shorter 3-month interval for boosters is also recommended by health regulators in the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
SlashGear

CDC advisers recommend Pfizer, Moderna vaccines over Johnson & Johnson

When possible, advisers with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say the public should choose Pfizer or Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines over the Johnson & Johnson version. The agency has published a lengthy presentation from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) meeting held on December 16 that includes a few dozen pages on the current data, risk-benefit analysis, and more. Among other things, the presentation includes details on a very rare potential side effect linked to nine deaths.
INDUSTRY
TheDailyBeast

FDA Approves Use of Pfizer Booster Shot for Children as Young as 12

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster for kids at least 12 years old as cases continue to soar nationwide. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel will meet this week to decide whether to recommend the FDA’s expansion of the approval list and the decision that the third jab can be administered as early as five months after the last dose. The FDA also is authorizing the use of a third dose for certain immunocompromised children ages 5 to 11. “Throughout the pandemic, as the virus that causes COVID-19 has continuously evolved, the need for the FDA to quickly adapt has meant using the best available science to make informed decisions with the health and safety of the American public in mind,” Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said in a statement.
HEALTH
wdbr.com

IDPH adopts CDC changes for quarantine

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Illinois Department of Public Health announced the state will adopt the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation to reduce the number of days for isolation and quarantine. The CDC updated its recommendation on Dec. 7 to decrease isolation for people who test positive...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KFVS12

57 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill.

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) -The Perry County Health Department reported 57 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, December 30. The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, Jan. 5. The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available. Children under the age...
PERRY COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

CDC signs off on Pfizer extra dose measures

NEW YORK — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has signed off on two measures to increase access to additional doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine. The CDC on Tuesday recommended shortening the recommended interval of time between when people who had an initial series of Pfizer vaccinations and when they receive a Pfizer booster shot, from six months to five months.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy