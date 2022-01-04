ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Forcible Touching Charge Against Andrew Cuomo Dropped

cbslocal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAndrew Cuomo is no longer facing the prospect of...

newyork.cbslocal.com

Comments / 1

Related
Reason.com

Goodbye, Cuomos!

"When I stream his presser on the governor's website—every day around 11:30 a.m., complete with a PowerPoint presentation—I feel comforted. I feel alive. I feel protected. I feel… butterflies," wrote Jezebel writer Rebecca Fishbein back in March 2020. Fishbein wasn't the only one who became infatuated. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcia Kramer
Person
Andrew Cuomo
newschannel20.com

DA: No charges for Andrew Cuomo from allegations by 2 women

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (WRGB) — A county prosecutor announced Tuesday that former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will not face criminal charges stemming from allegations made by two women. Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah Rocah said they found credible evidence to conclude that the alleged conduct in both...
POLITICS
CBS New York

Andrew Cuomo Attorney: Former Gov Will Not Face Charges For Handling Of COVID Nursing Home Deaths

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A lawyer for Andrew Cuomo says the former governor will not face charges from the Manhattan district attorney into his handling of nursing home deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic. The attorney said he was contacted by the DA’s office, which said there was no evidence to suggest that any laws were broken, and it has closed the investigation. However, when CBS2 contacted the DA’s office, it did not confirm that and declined to comment. A report by New York’s attorney general found Cuomo’s administration severely undercounted nursing home deaths by about 50%.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
abc17news.com

2021 Notebook: The scandals that took down Andrew Cuomo

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo entered 2021 seeing his reputation as a leader in the COVID-19 fight starting to fray. The trouble came in waves. In January, the state’s attorney general issued a report confirming that thousands more people had died of COVID-19 in New York’s nursing homes than Cuomo’s administration had previously acknowledged. Over the next few months, several women came foward with tales of being leered at, unwanted touches, suggestive comments and one said, being groped on her breast. The AP’s correspondent in Albany, New York, talks says covering Cuomo’s administration was a reminder to always be skeptical about the information she was getting.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Crimes
The Independent

Cuomo accuser: Dropping case shows why victims stay silent

The woman who accused former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of fondling her in the executive mansion said a prosecutor's decision to drop the case shows why victims fear coming forward against powerful people.Brittany Commisso, one of Cuomo's executive assistants before he resigned, released a statement late Tuesday, hours after the district attorney in Albany announced the former governor would not face criminal prosecution over the allegation, saying he couldn’t prove the case.“My disappointing experience of re-victimization with the failure to prosecute a serial sexual abuser, no matter what degree the crime committed, yet again sadly highlights the reason...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WTVC

Cuomo won't be charged for touching trooper at racetrack

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo won't face criminal charges after a female state trooper said she felt “completely violated” by his unwanted touching at an event at Belmont Park in September 2019, a Long Island prosecutor said Thursday. Acting Nassau County District...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Mic

Of course Cuomo got away with it

Andrew Cuomo may have given up his governorship, but it appears he won’t face legal action for allegedly abusing his office. On Tuesday, Albany County District Attorney David Soares announced that his office will not move forward with prosecuting a criminal case against the disgraced former governor of New York. Soares said that while the accusations made against Cuomo by a former aide, who alleged that the governor groped her at the Executive Mansion in December 2020, were “credible,” there was not enough evidence to criminally charge Cuomo.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Albany County DA declines to prosecute Cuomo in forcible touching case

Andrew Cuomo won't be prosecuted by the Albany County district attorney in his investigation of groping allegations against of the former governor. Cuomo had a criminal complaint filed against him in the fall that accused him of reaching under the blouse of a woman on Dec. 7, 2020, while at the Executive Mansion in Albany. Cuomo was due to appear in court later this week.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
Deadline

Letitia James Suspends Campaign For Governor Of New York, Will Run For Another Term As Attorney General Instead

New York Attorney General Letitia James said that she is dropping her campaign for governor and instead will run for re-election. “I have come to the conclusion that I must continue my work as attorney general,” she wrote on Twitter. “There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway, and I intend to finish the job. I am running for re-election to complete the work New Yorkers elected me to do.” James entered the race in October, and would have faced Governor Kathy Hochul in the Democratic primary. Hochul succeeded Andrew Cuomo as the state’s governor. Cuomo resigned after James’ office released the results of an investigation into multiple claims of sexual harassment against him. Last week, James released more documents from that investigation, including text messages and deposition transcripts involving Cuomo’s brother, Chris Cuomo. They showed that Chris Cuomo tapped media sources to assist his brother’s response to the allegations. A recent Siena poll showed that Hochul had a double-digit lead over James in the June primary. More to come.
POLITICS
editorials24.com

Andrew Cuomo turns 64, posts photo of tiny birthday party

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo marked his birthday with a tiny party attended by one of his daughters — and two guests who attended via cellphone video, according to a photo he posted online Tuesday. The Instagram image shows Cuomo, who turned 64 on Monday, looking scruffy and wearing a dark...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy