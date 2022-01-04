Pueblo mayor's request for county-wide mask mandate denied by board of health

Pueblo County Board of Health members have not enacted a county-wide indoor mask mandate but continue to evaluate it as an option.

The institution of an indoor mask mandate was requested by Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar in December through a letter sent to the board of health, members of city council and other community leaders. Gradisar requested that the mandate be enacted in all public indoor facilities until January 31, 2022.

“It was reported to me that they discussed it and decided to remain with the status quo, which is not entirely surprising given that at the end of the month there had been a significant change in terms of the number of people in the hospital and what the situation was,” Gradisar said.

In recent weeks, Pueblo has seen a decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations, which could be due to a decline in delta variant cases, according to Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment Director Randy Evetts.

"The Board of Health has not implemented a community mask mandate at this time. All options are on the table but the Board of Health is not moving in a specific direction at this time," Evetts said.

Hospitalizations at the Parkview Health System stayed between 47 and 56 admissions during the last two weeks of December 2021, according to PDPHE hospitalization data. While still consistently around 90% capacity, Parkview’s hospitalizations have decreased from a monthly high of 87 hospitalizations on Dec. 8.

At St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center there were 23 hospital admissions on Dec. 19. On Dec. 29, nine admissions were reported, which is approximately 90% of its capacity according to the PDPHE.

“That’s one of the things we have learned about this virus is it changes day-to-day and week-to-week pretty dramatically sometimes,” Gradisar said.

Gradisar said he does not have plans to send out another request. He said the decision to enact a county-wide mandate should be left up to the judgment of the board of health.

"I don’t have any plans to send any more letters," Gradisar said. "Obviously if the situation gets dramatically worse, I would reach out to the health department to say, ‘Hey, you need to reconsider this.’ For instance, if the hospitals are overwhelmed, to me, that's what we need to look at, that’s what the benchmark should be."

Omicron expected to bring more infections, hospitalizations

While delta variant cases have decreased, Evetts said the omicron variant is expected to become the predominant variant in Pueblo County due to an increasing number of cases and omicron’s status as the predominant variant in Colorado. Omicron is up to three times as contagious as delta, Evetts said.

“Omicron is newer to the community and therefore we do not know fully what to expect in terms of hospitalizations moving forward. The data from other countries is mixed, however, most research agrees that omicron is less severe than delta,” Evetts said.

“Because of the highly infectious nature of omicron, however, we expect a large number of people to be infected,” Evetts said. “Purely based on numbers, we would expect there to be additional hospitalizations from Omicron even though it is less severe overall.”

With the possibility of increased infection rates, Evetts said businesses and schools should take additional precautions and expect higher instances of omicron-related illness and absenteeism in the coming months.

“Boosters are highly recommended for those who are fully vaccinated and at least six months out if they had one of the mRNA vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna) or at least 2 months out from their single dose of Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine,” Evetts said.

“Large group gatherings are not recommended during this omicron outbreak as the virus spreads very easily."

PDPHE also continues to recommend a "layered approach" that includes mask-wearing, handwashing, moving events outside when possible, vaccinations, boosters, testing and staying home after having symptoms or being exposed to someone who tests positive, Evetts said.

Considering the masking mandate for schools in Pueblo County, the board of health decided not to grant the request of the Pueblo County School District 70 Board of Education to remove the mandate. However the board of health will continue to regularly revisit the mandate, Evetts said.

The Pueblo County Board of Health holds its next meeting on Jan. 26.

