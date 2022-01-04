ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexican activist pleads with drug lords to let her search for sons

By Associated Press
 1 day ago

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The volunteer activists who search for the bodies of their missing relatives have long been under threat in Mexico. But this week one of them took the unusual step of issuing a public plea to drugs lords in the northern border state of Sonora, to allow the “Searching Mothers” to do their work.

Some searchers have been killed, many others have been threatened and men in vehicles — believed to be drug gang gunmen — often keep watch on their search efforts. All of that forced Patricia “Ceci” Flores to flee Sonora in July, after a fellow activist was murdered.

On Sunday she posted a video asking the drug lords to let her search. Flores has two missing sons and is a founder of Madres Buscadores de Sonora (Searching Mothers of Sonora).

“I have been threatened, and I have been forced to leave Sonora state,” Flores said in the video. “By forcing me to leave Sonora, they have bound me hand and foot, they have taken away my chance to look for my sons and all the missing.”

Her son Alejandro disappeared in 2015, and another son, Marco Antonio, was abducted in 2019. Like many mothers in Mexico, she faced inaction by police, and decided to search the desert where drug gangs often dispose of the bodies of their victims in clandestine graves.

    Milagros Valenzuela (R), who has two missing brothers, prepares to search for clandestine graves, in the outskirts of Hermosillo, State of Sonora, Mexico, on September 5, 2021. – The relatives of Mexico´s 93,000 missing people risk their lives in the search of their loved ones. (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA / AFP) (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP via Getty Images)
    Members of the Madres Buscadoras de Sonora (Seeker Mothers of Sonora) civil organization meet to search for clandestine graves in the outskirts of Hermosillo, Sonora state, Mexico, on September 5, 2021. – The relatives of Mexico´s 93,000 missing people risk their lives in the search of their loved ones. (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA / AFP) (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP via Getty Images)
    Members of the Madres Buscadoras de Sonora (Seeker Mothers of Sonora) civil organization walk in search of the remains of missing persons, in the outskirts of Hermosillo, Sonora state, Mexico, on September 5, 2021. – The relatives of Mexico´s 93,000 missing people risk their lives in the search of their loved ones. (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA / AFP) (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP via Getty Images)
    Aerial view of members of the Madres Buscadoras de Sonora (Seeker Mothers of Sonora) civil organization during a search for human remains at Mesa del Seri, about 25 kilometers east of Hermosillo, Sonora state, Mexico, on September 5, 2021. – The relatives of Mexico´s 93,000 missing people risk their lives in the search of their loved ones. (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA / AFP) (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP via Getty Images)
    A member of the Madres Buscadoras de Sonora (Seeker Mothers of Sonora) civil organization uses binoculars during a search for human remains, in the outskirts of Hermosillo, Sonora state, Mexico, on September 5, 2021. – The relatives of Mexico´s 93,000 missing people risk their lives in the search of their loved ones. (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA / AFP) (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP via Getty Images)
    A member of the Madres Buscadoras de Sonora (Seeker Mothers of Sonora) civil organization, who has two missing relatives, poses for a photo during a search for human remains, in the outskirts of Hermosillo, Sonora state, Mexico, on September 5, 2021. – The relatives of Mexico´s 93,000 missing people risk their lives in the search of their loved ones. (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA / AFP) (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP via Getty Images)
    Members of the Madres Buscadoras de Sonora (Seeker Mothers of Sonora) civil organization search for the remains of missing persons, in the outskirts of Hermosillo, Sonora state, Mexico, on September 5, 2021. – The relatives of Mexico´s 93,000 missing people risk their lives in the search of their loved ones. (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA / AFP) (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP via Getty Images)
    Members of the Madres Buscadoras de Sonora (Seeker Mothers of Sonora) civil organization remain in the shade during a search for human remains at Mesa del Seri, about 25 kilometers east of Hermosillo, Sonora state, Mexico, on September 5, 2021. – The relatives of Mexico´s 93,000 missing people risk their lives in the search of their loved ones. (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA / AFP) (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP via Getty Images)
    Members of the Madres Buscadoras de Sonora (Seeker Mothers of Sonora) civil organization review sacks with possible human remains inside on the side of the road, next to pilicemen, in the outskirts of Hermosillo, Sonora state, Mexico, on September 5, 2021. – The relatives of Mexico´s 93,000 missing people risk their lives in the search of their loved ones. (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA / AFP) (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP via Getty Images)
    Members of the Madres Buscadoras de Sonora (Seeker Mothers of Sonora) civil organization review sacks with possible human remains inside, on the side of the road, in the outskirts of Hermosillo, Sonora state, Mexico, on September 5, 2021. – The relatives of Mexico´s 93,000 missing people risk their lives in the search of their loved ones. (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA / AFP) (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP via Getty Images)
    A man whose son is missing searches for human remains on a field in the outskirts of Hermosillo, State of Sonora, Mexico, on September 5, 2021. – The relatives of Mexico´s 93,000 missing people risk their lives in the search of their loved ones. (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA / AFP) (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP via Getty Images)
    Members of the Madres Buscadoras de Sonora (Seeker Mothers of Sonora) civil organization search for human remains in the outskirts of Hermosillo, Sonora state, Mexico, on September 5, 2021. – The relatives of Mexico´s 93,000 missing people risk their lives in the search of their loved ones. (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA / AFP) (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP via Getty Images)
    Aerial view of a member of the Madres Buscadoras de Sonora (Seeker Mothers of Sonora) civil organization during a search for human remains at Mesa del Seri, about 25 kilometers east of Hermosillo, Sonora state, Mexico, on September 5, 2021. – The relatives of Mexico´s 93,000 missing people risk their lives in the search of their loved ones. (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA / AFP) (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP via Getty Images)
    Aerial view of members of the Madres Buscadoras de Sonora (Seeker Mothers of Sonora) civil organization during a search for human remains at Mesa del Seri, about 25 kilometers east of Hermosillo, Sonora state, Mexico, on September 5, 2021. – The relatives of Mexico´s 93,000 missing people risk their lives in the search of their loved ones. (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA / AFP) (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP via Getty Images)
    Milagros Valenzuela, who has two missing brothers, raises remains of clothing found in a property during the search of human remains, in the outskirts of Hermosillo, State of Sonora, Mexico, on September 5, 2021. – The relatives of Mexico´s 93,000 missing people risk their lives in the search of their loved ones. (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA / AFP) (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP via Getty Images)
    A state policeman looks after members of the Madres Buscadoras de Sonora (Seeker Mothers of Sonora) civil organization as they search for human remains, in the outskirts of Hermosillo, Sonora state, Mexico, on September 5, 2021. – The relatives of Mexico´s 93,000 missing people risk their lives in the search of their loved ones. (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA / AFP) (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP via Getty Images)
    Members of the Madres Buscadoras de Sonora (Seeker Mothers of Sonora) civil organization prepare to enter a plot of land and search for the remains of missing persons, in the outskirts of Hermosillo, Sonora state, Mexico, on September 5, 2021. – The relatives of Mexico´s 93,000 missing people risk their lives in the search of their loved ones. (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA / AFP) (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP via Getty Images)
    Milagros Valenzuela, who has two missing brothers, takes a picture as she raises remains of clothing found in a property during the search of human remains, in the outskirts of Hermosillo, State of Sonora, Mexico, on September 5, 2021. – The relatives of Mexico´s 93,000 missing people risk their lives in the search of their loved ones. (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA / AFP) (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP via Getty Images)
    A member of the Madres Buscadoras de Sonora (Seeker Mothers of Sonora) civil organization picks up remains of clothing during the search for the remains of missing persons, in the outskirts of Hermosillo, Sonora state, Mexico, on September 5, 2021. – The relatives of Mexico´s 93,000 missing people risk their lives in the search of their loved ones. (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA / AFP) (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP via Getty Images)
    Members of the Madres Buscadoras de Sonora (Seeker Mothers of Sonora) civil organization are seen next to a police truck after searching for human remains in the outskirts of Hermosillo, Sonora state, Mexico, on September 5, 2021. – The relatives of Mexico´s 93,000 missing people risk their lives in the search of their loved ones. (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA / AFP) (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP via Getty Images)
    Aerial view of a member of the Madres Buscadoras de Sonora (Seeker Mothers of Sonora) civil organization during a search for human remains at Mesa del Seri, about 25 kilometers east of Hermosillo, Sonora state, Mexico, on September 5, 2021. – The relatives of Mexico´s 93,000 missing people risk their lives in the search of their loved ones. (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA / AFP) (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP via Getty Images)
  Members of the Madres Buscadoras de Sonora (Seeker Mothers of Sonora) civil organization walk in search of the remains of missing persons, in the outskirts of Hermosillo, Sonora state, Mexico, on September 5, 2021. – The relatives of Mexico´s 93,000 missing people risk their lives in the search of their loved ones. (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA / AFP) (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP via Getty Images)
    Milagros Valenzuela, a member of the Madres Buscadoras de Sonora (Seeker Mothers of Sonora) civil organization, poses for a photo during a search for human remains, in the outskirts of Hermosillo, Sonora state, Mexico, on September 5, 2021. – The relatives of Mexico´s 93,000 missing people risk their lives in the search of their loved ones. (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA / AFP) (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP via Getty Images)
    Milagros Valenzuela, a member of the Madres Buscadoras de Sonora (Seeker Mothers of Sonora) civil organization, poses for a photo during a search for human remains, in the outskirts of Hermosillo, Sonora state, Mexico, on September 5, 2021. – The relatives of Mexico´s 93,000 missing people risk their lives in the search of their loved ones. (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA / AFP) (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP via Getty Images)
    Ana Robles, whose husband is disappeared, poses for a portrait outside the offices of the Madres Buscadoras de Sonora (Seeker Mothers of Sonora) civil organization in Hermosillo, Sonora state, Mexico, on September 6, 2021. – The relatives of Mexico´s 93,000 missing people risk their lives in the search of their loved ones. (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA / AFP) (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP via Getty Images)
    View of a poster with the names and photos of disappeared people at the offices of the Madres Buscadoras de Sonora (Seeker Mothers of Sonora) civil organization in Hermosillo, Sonora state, Mexico, on September 6, 2021. – The relatives of Mexico´s 93,000 missing people risk their lives in the search of their loved ones. (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA / AFP) (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP via Getty Images)

Armed only with shovels and steel rods, the search parties long thought they were bothering no one. They have long said they aren’t looking to prosecute anyone for their relatives’ deaths; they just want their bodies back.

But in July 2021, another Sonora searcher, Aranza Ramos, was abducted and her bullet-ridden body was dumped on a road. Flores began receiving threats. So Flores fled and enrolled in a government program to protect activists. But that meant leaving behind Sonora and any hope of finding her sons.

“I have a need to keep searching for my sons, so I find myself in the position of asking you, the leaders of the cartels of Sonora, Salazar and Caro Quintero and the others, don’t kill us, don’t threaten us, let us continue to search for our children,” Flores said.

Multiple cartels, including one run by Rafael Caro Quintero — improperly released from prison while serving a sentence for the 1985 murder of a DEA agent — have been fighting for control of Sonora and its valuable trafficking routes to the U.S. They include the two main factions of the Sinaloa cartel, one operating through a local gang known as The Salazars.

She reminded the cartels of the searchers’ longstanding position.

“We are not searching for the culprits, we don’t seek justice, all we want is to bring them home,” she said.

Mexico has more than 95,000 disappeared, according to government data. More than 93,000 of those disappearances occurred since 2006, when the government began is war against organized crime. Most are thought to have been killed by drug cartels, their bodies dumped into shallow graves, burned or dissolved.

The government has struggled to identify even the bodies that have been found. Some 52,000 await identification.

When the United Nations Committee on Enforced Disappearances recently visited Mexico they concluded the problem was “an almost absolute, structural” impunity when it came to the disappearances. The committee called Mexico’s security efforts “not only insufficient but also inadequate.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

