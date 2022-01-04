Harvey Weinstein sues ex-lawyers in NYC court over dismissed criminal charge

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein sued his attorneys in New York City on Monday after he lost his $1 million insurance policy once a criminal charge against him was dismissed.

Weinstein is accusing his lawyers at Abelson Herron Halpern LLP of failing to let him know that a dismissed charge could cost him $1 million worth of insurance.

In the criminal complaint, Weinstein, 69, alleges he was not made aware by his attorneys that the dismissed charge might terminate his insurance coverage.

"[They] negligently, carelessly, and/or intentionally failed to competently advise Weinstein in order to protect his legal rights during the Engagement which constitutes legal malpractice," the complaint read.

The disgraced Hollywood movie mogul, who was found guilty of rape in 2020 and sentenced to 23 years in prison , is i n a Los Angeles county jail awaiting a trial for multiple charges of rape and sexual assault.

Michael Bruce Abelson, a lawyer who is named in the suit along with his firm Abelson Herron Halpern LLP, and another attorney, previously withdrew from representing Weinstein in April 2019.

A month later, the same law firm reportedly filed five charging liens worth over $420,000 against Weinstein, arguing he owed them for the work they did in four cases levied against him by insurance companies that did not want to pay for the cost of his civil and criminal defenses in the sexual misconduct and assault cases in New York.

While Weinstein takes action against his former insurance lawyers, a Los Angeles judge's refusal to dismiss an 11-count indictment sets the stage for a trial this year.