ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Harvey Weinstein sues ex-lawyers in NYC court over dismissed criminal charge

By Brian Brant
1010WINS
1010WINS
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Knn6K_0dcnOOdP00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein sued his attorneys in New York City on Monday after he lost his $1 million insurance policy once a criminal charge against him was dismissed.

Weinstein is accusing his lawyers at Abelson Herron Halpern LLP of failing to let him know that a dismissed charge could cost him $1 million worth of insurance.

In the criminal complaint, Weinstein, 69, alleges he was not made aware by his attorneys that the dismissed charge might terminate his insurance coverage.

"[They] negligently, carelessly, and/or intentionally failed to competently advise Weinstein in order to protect his legal rights during the Engagement which constitutes legal malpractice," the complaint read.

The disgraced Hollywood movie mogul, who was found guilty of rape in 2020 and sentenced to 23 years in prison , is i n a Los Angeles county jail awaiting a trial for multiple charges of rape and sexual assault.

Michael Bruce Abelson, a lawyer who is named in the suit along with his firm Abelson Herron Halpern LLP, and another attorney, previously withdrew from representing Weinstein in April 2019.

A month later, the same law firm reportedly filed five charging liens worth over $420,000 against Weinstein, arguing he owed them for the work they did in four cases levied against him by insurance companies that did not want to pay for the cost of his civil and criminal defenses in the sexual misconduct and assault cases in New York.

While Weinstein takes action against his former insurance lawyers, a Los Angeles judge's refusal to dismiss an 11-count indictment sets the stage for a trial this year.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
wcmu.org

Court of Appeals upholds dismissal of charges against MSU ex-President

The state Court of Appeals is upholding a decision to dismiss charges against former Michigan State University President Lou-Anna K. Simon. Simon faced charges for misleading police during an investigation into former gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar’s sexual abuse. Attorney John Manly represents Nassar’s survivors. He says the court’s decision...
MICHIGAN STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Criminal charge against Omaha Police officer dismissed

OMAHA, Neb. -- A criminal charge has been dropped for an Omaha police officer who was accused of threatening teenagers with a gun after they allegedly pounded on the door of his home and his neighbors' homes earlier this year. A judge dismissed the case against Ja'Price Spears on Wednesday....
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
Rolling Stone

Mary Bono Asks Court to Dismiss Cher’s ‘Groundless’ $1 Million Royalties Lawsuit

Mary Bono says Cher’s $1 million lawsuit over allegedly unpaid royalties for Sonny & Cher songs including “I Got You Babe” is “groundless” and should be dismissed, according to a new filing in federal court in Los Angeles. The widow of Sonny Bono — who was elected to replace him in Congress just months after his 1998 death in a skiing accident — claims in her new paperwork that federal law, specifically the Copyright Act, is on her side and trumps any state contract or community property laws cited by Cher in her breach of contract complaint filed Oct. 13. In her...
CELEBRITIES
fox5atlanta.com

Lawyer faces rape charges

Sandy Springs police say a woman who was seeking legal representation was instead raped by that lawyer. He has since been arrested.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harvey Weinstein
devinenews.com

All charges against Ramirez dismissed

On Tuesday, December 21, 2021, the Presiding Judge Rex Emerson of the 198th District Court in Bandera County dismissed all charges brought against Tomas “Tommy” Ramirez III for alleged violations of the Texas Elections Code. Tommy Ramirez, of Devine, expressed great relief that the matter has finally been...
DEVINE, TX
Rolling Stone

A ‘Chilling Factor’ for Victims: Ghislaine Maxwell Lawyer Drops Anonymous Accusers’ Real Names in Court

Last week in the sex-trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, defense attorney Jeff Pagliuca made a show of remembering to respect an alleged victim’s request for anonymity. He had just begun discussing the first accuser, known only by the pseudonym “Jane” while cross-examining Jeffrey Epstein’s former estate staff member Juan Alessi. Judge Alison Nathan broke in with a reminder to not say Jane’s real name out loud. Pagliuca told the judge not to worry. “I have it blacked out on all my copies,” he said, referring to the documents in front of him. Nathan replied that she was also providing the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawyers#Criminal Charge#Legal Malpractice#Engagement
Daily Beast

Epstein’s Secret Settlement With Rape Accuser Virginia Giuffre Finally Revealed

Jeffrey Epstein paid Virginia Roberts Giuffre $500,000 to settle her 2009 lawsuit, according to newly unsealed court documents. The settlement was unsealed as part of Giuffre’s civil suit against Prince Andrew, in which she is seeking unspecified damages, claiming that Andrew raped her three times when she was 17, and that she had been trafficked to him by Epstein and his accomplice, convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.
PUBLIC SAFETY
hotnewhiphop.com

Criminal Case Against Jeffrey Epstein's Prison Guards Dropped By Prosecutors: Report

Tova Noel and Michael Thomas, the two correctional officers on duty when Jeffrey Epstein killed himself in August of 2019, are no longer facing a criminal case from federal prosecutors, Complex reports. The news comes just a few days after the late financier's accomplice and ex-girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, was found guilty on five of six counts of enticing minors for the predator and his friends to take advantage of.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Reuters

U.S. judge dismisses case against Jeffrey Epstein's jail guards

NEW YORK, Jan 3 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Monday formally dismissed the federal government's criminal case against two Manhattan jail guards who admitted to falsifying records on the night that financier Jeffrey Epstein killed himself during their shifts. U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres in Manhattan dismissed claims against...
CONGRESS & COURTS
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy