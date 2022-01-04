ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafourche Parish, LA

Suspects sought in Lafourche car burglary investigation

By Staff
The Courier
The Courier
 1 day ago
Authorities in Lafourche Parish are asking the public’s help in identifying two people wanted for questioning in connection with a vehicle burglary investigation.

Deputies were called out Dec. 31 to Camellia Drive in Thibodaux after several vehicles had been burglarized overnight, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office said. An additional burglary occurred on St. Bernard Street the following day.

Security cameras captured images of suspects burglarizing the vehicles, authorities said. Thibodaux Police are also investigating car burglaries involving the same people.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to submit an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip at 1-800-743-7433, online at www.crimestoppersbr.org or through the Bayou Tips mobile application.

