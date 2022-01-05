ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

CDC recommits to isolation and quarantine guidelines without tests

By Erin Banco
POLITICO
POLITICO
 13 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36OkVN_0dcnOC2h00
People wait in line at a testing site to receive a free Covid-19 PCR test on Dec. 28, 2021 in Washington, D.C. | Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Updated: 01/05/2022 12:03 PM EST

After days of criticism over new isolation and quarantine guidelines, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday doubled down on its policy, pointing to data that it says supports its guidance that Americans who contract Covid-19 or have not been boosted and are exposed to the virus can return to normal life after five days if they wear a mask.

The recent guidance, updated Dec. 29, said individuals who test positive for Covid-19 and whose symptoms are resolving need only isolate for five days as long as they continue to wear masks for an additional five days. And for individuals exposed to the virus who are unvaccinated or are not yet boosted, the CDC recommended that they quarantine for five days and wear masks for another five days. The CDC also said boosted Americans could return to work after exposure but that they should wear a mask for 10 days.

Public health officials and scientists criticized the agency’s decision not to recommend Americans receive a negative test before emerging from isolation and quarantine, saying testing could limit transmission post infection. Since then, top Biden administration health officials, including Anthony Fauci, the president’s chief medical officer, have hinted that the CDC was considering adding a testing recommendation to the guidelines.



But the CDC ultimately decided against recommending a test for those in isolation, with scientists pointing to data that shows individuals are less likely to transmit the virus after five days. The agency updated its isolation and quarantine instruction webpage Tuesday with language that clarifies the science behind its decision.

"Accumulating evidence demonstrates the majority of transmission occurs during the early periods of infection," the CDC said, adding that the agency also took into consideration "societal impact" when deciding to shorten the time period for isolation and quarantine. "Spread of the Omicron variant has the potential to worsen staffing shortages and increase supply chain challenges, which jeopardize industry, education and other systems that are essential to maintain a functioning society and economy."

The CDC also noted that studies suggest that only 25 to 30 percent of people isolated for the full 10 days previously recommended by the agency.

Tuesday’s move comes after weeks of deliberations inside the CDC and among White House Covid-19 officials about how to handle the recent surge in Omicron and Delta cases, and hospitalizations, according to two senior Biden health officials. As the winter surge has intensified, officials have debated whether to invoke stricter public health guidelines to keep case counts down and whether it is safe for Americans who tested positive to return to normal life more quickly than in previous surges, those officials said.

In meetings about whether to add a testing recommendation to the CDC guidelines, agency officials said they discussed the practicality of recommending individuals obtain a negative test before breaking isolation and quarantine. Americans across the country are still struggling to get a hold of Covid-19 tests, some waiting hours in lines for swabs. With limited supply, public health officials worried about the ability of Americans finding a test to take before returning back to normal life on day six.



In its updated language, the CDC mentioned testing only to say that if people want a test and have access to one, they should use an antigen test toward the end of the five-day isolation or quarantine period but cautioned that "a negative antigen test does not necessarily indicate the absence of transmissible virus." If Americans receive a positive test, the CDC recommends individuals isolate until the end of the 10-day period.

"Tests for [Covid-19] ... are not authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to evaluate duration of infectiousness," the CDC added. "Some people may remain positive ... long beyond the period of expected infectiousness."

Comments / 9

and thennn...
1d ago

CDC is basing their policies on big corporations...NOT HEALTH!! 🙄

Reply(1)
15
ken
1d ago

Lockdowns and masks mandates only made it worse

Reply
10
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
AL.com

Omicron symptoms to watch for if you are fully vaccinated

The omicron variant of COVID has overtaken delta as the most dominant variant in the United States as cases continue to spike. Due to how recent omicron is, there has not been a whole lot of firm data about the new variant of the virus. When the Centers for Disease...
SCIENCE
The US Sun

How long does coronavirus last in your system?

CORONAVIRUS continues to spread across the US, with more than 189,700 confirmed cases nationwide. The deadly virus is highly infectious due to its incubation period as well as how easily it is transmitted. ⚠️ Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates. Here is what you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
Health
wsau.com

Covid Shot Irreversible and Potentially Permanently Damaging to Children

As discussed on the WI Morning News today, Dr. Robert Malone, immunologist, virologist, top researcher and inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology is speaking out to warn parents against Covid shots for children. Over 16,000 physicians and medical scientists around the world signed a declaration publicly declaring that healthy children...
KIDS
Vice

So You Tested Positive for COVID. How Long Should You Quarantine?

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is sweeping through the United States with unprecedented speed, now making up the majority of cases across the country. Hundreds of thousands of Americans are testing positive for COVID every day at a rate that has already surpassed last winter’s deadly peak, before vaccines were readily available.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Pcr#Antigen Test#Economy#Americans
healththoroughfare.com

Dr. Anthony Fauci Brings Good News for the Fully Vaccinated for COVID

Dr. Anthony Fauci will once again occupy the front row news, and this time it shall be with statements that will delight many. He informs us that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is considering reducing the recommended COVID isolation period in the case of those who are fully vaccinated, according to CNN.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
162K+
Followers
10K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy