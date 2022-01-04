ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Hiland mentioned in first Associated Press state girls basketball poll

By Obituaries
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 1 day ago

The defending Division III state champion Hiland Hawks are mentioned in the first Associated Press Ohio high school girls basketball poll released on Tuesday.

The Hawks (7-4) recorded 22 points with one first-place vote in a balloting of state wide media.

The Top Ten teams in the poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week are as follows:

DIVISION I

1. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (6) 9-0 103

2. Reynoldsburg 9-2 100

3. Cin. Princeton (5) 9-1 93

4. Dublin Coffman (1) 8-1 74

5. Bellbrook (1) 10-0 66

6. Can. Glenoak 8-1 44

7. Pickerington Cent. 7-2 41

8. Newark 7-3 38

9. Akr. Hoban 8-0 36

10. Holland Spring. 9-1 35

Others receiving 12 or more points: Olmsted Falls 28. Mason 26. Powell Olentangy Liberty 21. Green 13.

DIVISION II

1. Granville (3) 11-0 102

2. Napoleon (5) 10-1 85

3. Cols. Hartley (3) 7-0 82

4. Alliance Marlington 9-0 76

5. Dresden Tri-Valley 10-1 66

6. Kettering Alter (3) 9-0 54

7. Shelby 11-0 46

8. Tol. Cent. Cath. 8-0 40

9. Canal Fulton NW 10-1 36

10. Thornville Sheridan 7-2 35

Others receiving 12 or more points: Bryan 28. Lancaster Fairfield Union 21. 13. Salem 16. Akr. SVSM 16. Lima Shawnee 15.

DIVISION III

1. Wheelersburg (2) 10-0 104

2. Worthington Christian (3) 10-1 82

3. Cardington-Lincoln 10-0 75

4. Wauseon 8-1 57

5. Arcanum (1) 10-1 46

6. Ottawa-Glandorf (1) 7-2 42

7. Apple Creek Waynedale (3) 9-0 39

8. Sardinia Eastern (1) 11-2 37

9. Cols. Africentric 5-1 32

10. Cin. Purcell Marian (1) 4-0 29

Others receiving 12 or more points: Bloomdale Elmwood 27. New Lexington 25. Spring. Greenon 22. Berlin Hiland (1) 22. Delphos Jefferson 21. Richwood N. Union (1) 21. Cin. Seven Hills 15. Youngs. Liberty 12.

DIVISION IV

1. Ft. Loramie (13) 10-0 139

2. New Washington Buckeye Cent. 10-0 97

3. Glouster Trimble 9-0 88

4. Russia 10-2 69

5. New Madison Tri-Village 8-2 63

6. Waterford 7-1 61

7. Sugar Grove Berne Union 8-0 53

8. Tree of Life (1) 11-0 40

9. New Riegel 8-0 27

10. Convoy Crestview 10-1 26

Others receiving 12 or more points: Tol. Christian 22. 12. Miller City 14. 13 New Knoxville 13. Cin. Country Day 12.

Comments / 0

Related
nebpreps.com

Girls Basketball Coaches Poll: 01.02.2022

The Nebraska prep girls basketball seasons is in full swing and each Monday night we’ll share our coaches poll. Here is the poll for January 3rd. Records are through games played on Friday, December 31st. Class A. 1. Millard South (10-0), 1. 2. Omaha Central (10-1), 2. 3. Fremont...
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Associated Press#Highschool#Division Iii#Hiland Hawks#Princeton#Holland Spring#Canal Fulton Nw#Wheelersburg#Wauseon#Sardinia Eastern#Bloomdale Elmwood 27#Richwood N Union
iheart.com

HS Basketball Coach Suspended After 92 to 4 Win

A Connecticut girls varsity basketball coach has been suspended the school is apologizing after a blowout win on Monday night. Sacred Heart Academy beat Lyman Hall 92 to 4. “They fast breaked the entire game right to the end. They never went into a zone and continued to push the ball up the court and shoot threes wherever they could. They showed no mercy throughout,” Lyman Hall coach Tom Lipka told CT Insider.
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Education
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Idaho8.com

First 2022 Boys Basketball Media Polls Released on Tuesday

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - No East Idaho teams lead in any of the six classes at the start of 2022, but some East Idaho teams are getting some deserved recognition in the polls. That includes 4A where Preston, Hillcrest and Pocatello round out the top five in third, fourth...
POCATELLO, ID
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State men’s basketball holds steady at No. 13 in AP Poll

For two consecutive weeks, No. 13 Ohio State (9-2, 3-0) inched up the AP Poll despite not playing games while on pause due to COVID-19 cases in the program. Before their pause, they were No. 15. Two weeks later, they were No. 13 and finally ready to start playing again.
OHIO STATE
Morning Journal

High school girls basketball: Olmsted Falls places outside top 10 in first AP poll

On Jan. 4, the Associated Press released their first poll for 2021-22 girls basketball season. Total points are on the right. and first place votes are in parentheses. Undefeated Olmsted Falls (11-0, 6-0 in SWC) received 28 points in Division I. They were seven points behind No. 10 Holland Springs (9-1) who received 35 points. With more than a month left in the regular season, the Bulldogs will face the defending Division I State champ and No. 1 Cin. Mt. Notre Dame on Sunday, Jan. 16 and No. 9 Archbishop Hoban on Jan. 27. These games will be second game on their back-to-back games against conference opponents.
OLMSTED FALLS, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Elder, Woodward, Taft all make Top 10 appearances in first state basketball poll

The first Ohio Prep Sportswriter's Association boys high school basketball poll was released Monday with three Southwest Ohio teams represented in the Top Ten. In Division I, 10-2 Elder comes in at No. 9. The Panthers' only losses have come to Carmel (Indiana) and Ashland (Kentucky). They begin Greater Catholic League-South play Friday at The Pit hosting 8-2 Moeller. Undefeated Sycamore (9-0) also received votes. The Aviators are at 9-1 Fairfield Tuesday night.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Defending state champs Centerville, St. Vincent-St. Mary atop divisions in first AP state boys basketball poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Defending state champion St. Vincent-St. Mary is atop Division II in the first Associated Press boys basketball poll, released Monday by the organization. STVM is one of three defending state champs to receive top billing in their division. Centerville in Division I and Botkins in D-IV also are ranked No. 1 after the poll of the sportswriters across the state.
COLUMBUS, OH
Hartford Courant

A scouting profile on UConn men’s basketball Class of 2022 recruit Alex Karaban

As the UConn men’s basketball team finds itself with a little bit of a break until facing Seton Hall on Saturday, let’s take a closer look at the Class of 2022 and Class of 2023 commits. Currently, UConn has commitments from Class of 2022 recruits Donovan Clingan and Alex Karaban along with Class of 2023 recruit Stephon Castle. Today’s focus is on Alex Karaban. Recruit Information School: IMG ...
HARTFORD, CT
The Times-Reporter

The Times-Reporter

492
Followers
421
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Philadelphia, OH from Times Reporter.

 http://timesreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy