Kansas City, MO

‘Jeopardy!’ champion Amy Schneider robbed over New Year’s weekend: ‘I’m fine’

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
 1 day ago

Reigning “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider revealed on Twitter that she was robbed over the weekend, but assured her followers she was “fine” following the ordeal.

Schneider didn’t go into specifics of the incident, nor where the robbery occurred. She did, however, preemptively notify her fans that she may be absent from social media while she sorts everything out.

“Hi all! So, first off: I’m fine. But I got robbed yesterday, lost my ID, credit cards, and phone,” Schneider wrote . “I then couldn’t really sleep last night, and have been dragging myself around all day trying to replace everything.”

“So, I doubt I’ll even start writing tonight’s game thread today, and if I keep winning, it may take a bit for me to get caught up,” she said in a follow-up tweet . “Thanks for your patience!”

Here’s who ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek wanted to replace him as host

Schneider’s tweets were met with an outpouring of support from followers, some of whom advised her to put the incident behind her and “concentrate on winning” or “give ‘em hell” on “Jeopardy!”

Meanwhile, as host Ken Jennings noted on Monday’s episode, Schneider had once again managed to beat the dreaded “Monday curse” — i.e., the disproportionate tendency for “Jeopardy!” champions to end their streaks on a Monday.

“So apparently, of the top five super-champs, four of them have lost on a Monday, ” Jennings told Schneider during Monday’s taping. “The only super-champ who did not lose on a Monday was me. I lost on a Tuesday,” he added.

‘Jeopardy!’ stays with hosts Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings for rest of the season

Aside from Sunday’s robbery, Schneider had previously been open and forthcoming with fans via her Twitter account. Over New Year’s weekend, Schneider — the first transgender “Jeopardy!” champion to qualify for the Tournament of Champions — addressed critics who had been directing transphobic comments her way.

“I’d like to thank all the people who have taken the time, during this busy holiday season, to reach out and explain to me that, actually, I’m a man,” she wrote. “Every single one of you is the first person ever to make that very clever point, which had never once before crossed my mind.”

Schneider, an engineering manager from Oakland, California, has won $897,600 during her 24-game streak as of Monday night.

You can watch “Jeopardy!” weekdays at 4 p.m. on FOX4.

