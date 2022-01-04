Uber ride, food deliveries lead police to suspect who took items from unlocked Tesla, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman was charged with ten counts of identity theft after an Uber ride and food delivery orders led police to her apartment.

Several items were stolen from an unlocked Tesla on New Year’s Eve while the owner was inside the Starbucks in the 6100 block of Poplar Ave.

According to an affidavit, the items included a wallet, a Louis Vuitton backpack, a Goyard backpack, $1000 in cash, an Apple iPad, an iPhone X, and a Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm gun.

The following day the victim told police the suspect used the stolen iPhone to access his PayPal account and transferred a total of $860 to Torian Carwell. The suspect also ordered an Uber with the same PayPal account to an address in the Cane Creek Apartments.

Torian Carwell mug (SCSO)

On Jan. 2, the victim reported food deliveries totaling $143.05 were charged to his PayPal account and delivered to an address in the Cane Creek Apartments.

Monday, officers went to the apartment and arrested 19-year-old Torian Carwell.

Carwell told police she did not recall using the Paypal account, so investigators obtained a search warrant for her laptop.

They found emails from PayPal to Carwell confirming the transaction made to Carwell from the victim’s account.

Carwell was charged with one count of theft of property $1000 or less and ten counts of identity theft.

She was released on her own recognizance and is due in court Wednesday.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.