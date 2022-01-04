Kwik Trip fuel payment change now in effect, requiring guests to either pre-pay or pay at the pump

LA CROSSE – A change to Kwik Trip's fuel payment options went into effect Monday — requiring guests to now either pre-pay for their fuel or pay at the pump.

With this change, customers can no longer get gasoline at the pump and then go inside to pay. Kwik Trip announced the change Nov. 30.

The change is in an effort to improve customer service, the company said in a statement. "Our co-workers spend so much time watching the fuel islands for drive-offs, they can’t focus solely on the guests in the stores," the statement said.

Guests can still use cash, check or card to pre-pay for their fuel in the store, or use a credit, debit or gift card to pay at the pump.

The payment changes do not apply to side diesel fuel islands, which still have the option to pay inside after filling up.

Kwik Trip spokesperson Dave Niemi said the company could not offer a statement regarding customer feedback to the fuel payment change at this time, as it is too soon to tell how guests feel about it.

Headquartered in La Crosse, Kwik Trip has more than 700 convenience store locations in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa, according to its website.

