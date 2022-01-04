ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kitsap County, WA

COVID-19 testing becomes scarce in Kitsap as omicron cases surge

By Nathan Pilling, Kitsap Sun
 1 day ago

As the rapid spread of the omicron variant has sent COVID-19 cases skyrocketing, testing in Kitsap has once again become difficult to come by. Demand, the Kitsap Public Health District has reported, is “extremely high.”

Dr. Gib Morrow, health officer for health district, told members of the district’s board Tuesday that the district is working to support more open days at the county’s testing sites, acknowledging that it’s “not as easy as we’d like it to be to get tested.”

“Testing continues to be a challenge,” he said. “It's now exacerbated by increasing numbers of people seeking testing for many different reasons. We're looking again at very, very, very large volumes of people pursuing tests as well as supply chain challenges.”

For those who have COVID-19 symptoms or who have had an exposure and can’t get access to a test, Morrow said, “Please assume you're positive, isolate for a minimum of five days until all your symptoms are resolved. And then avoid contact with others and wear a mask for an additional five days.”

The health district has asked that those looking for routine COVID-19 testing not go to St. Michael Medical Center: “The hospital reports that some residents are coming to the emergency department to seek screening tests for travel and other activities. We need to keep emergency department resources available for medical emergencies.”

Six omicron cases have been confirmed in Kitsap through genomic sequencing since early December, Morrow said, but only a small percentage of cases statewide receive that evaluation.

In an email to the Kitsap Sun, Tad Sooter, a spokesman for the health district, said that the lab that is used for the county’s drive-through testing program can identify a pattern in samples that’s indicative of the omicron variant.

“We have been told by the laboratory that more than 80% of all positive test samples submitted from (Kitsap County) testing sites since Dec. 22 have shown this pattern and the percentage is growing,” he said. “This surveillance method is not a substitute for genomic sequencing, which is still needed to confirm cases of Omicron, but it is an indicator that Omicron is the dominant variant and becoming more prevalent in our area.”

With the omicron surge, Morrow said the “sheer number of cases alone is going to increase hospitalizations and deaths, particularly among the unvaccinated.”

“We're gonna be in for a rough ride through the month of January,” he said. “Let's be honest, it'll be a roller coaster. This variant spreads like wildfire.”

Omicron transmission sent Kitsap’s seven-day case rate per 100,000 residents past a pandemic high point over 2021’s final days, according to the most recently available data reported by the health district. As of Dec. 30, that rate hit 464, past a previous peak of about 323 in mid-September, as the delta variant sent cases surging.

And even spiking case counts that are being reported nationwide might not fully reflect how prevalent virus activity is.

Said Morrow: “It's important to remember that these numbers are likely to be significant underestimates of the true extent of disease transmission, primarily because so much testing is currently done at home with positive rapid antigens often going unreported to public health, because many public health jurisdictions paused reporting over the holidays to give personnel a little bit of a break, and because testing availability and access are again challenged by these high volumes. It's likely that many cases are going untested and unreported.”

Do you need a COVID-19 test?

If you need to get tested for COVID-19 in Kitsap County, you can find a provider on a list the health district keeps updated on its website: kitsappublichealth.org .

Josh Farley contributed reporting to this story.

Nathan Pilling is a reporter covering Bainbridge Island, North Kitsap and Washington State Ferries for the Kitsap Sun. He can be reached at 360-792-5242, nathan.pilling@kitsapsun.com or on Twitter at @KSNatePilling .

Consider supporting local journalism in Kitsap County: Sign up for a digital subscription today.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: COVID-19 testing becomes scarce in Kitsap as omicron cases surge

