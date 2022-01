SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco is taking steps to keep essential services operating amid the surge in COVID cases fueled by the omicron variant, Mayor London Breed said Tuesday. During a Tuesday morning virtual press conference, Breed said the city’s Department of Public Health was expanding COVID testing to more than 25,000 tests a week, nearly double the capacity from three weeks ago. Testing will prioritize disaster service workers and symptomatic individuals, as well as first responders and the most vulnerable, such as residents and staff of skilled nursing facilities. The tests will arrive in weekly deliveries starting mid-January. “Right...

