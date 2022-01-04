ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sinocare Blood Pressure Monitor Upper Arm w/ LCD Backlight Display $13.49

Amazon has the Sinocare Blood Pressure Monitor Upper Arm w/ LCD Backlight Display for...

Amazon gift card promotion 2021: How to get $42 free right now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. There are so many incredible deals available right now on Amazon. As a matter of fact, Amazon kicked off a huge sale packed with “epic deals” on everything you can think of. Looking for some highlights? Apple’s brand new AirPods Pro with MagSafe are down to $179 and AirPods 3 are on sale as well. Those deals both disappeared late on Cyber Monday, but now they’re back! Are any of those sales as good as an Amazon Gift Card promotion though? We’re not so sure.
HURRY: $25 Amazon Smart Plug drops to 99¢ in this epic sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The Amazon Smart Plug isn’t the cheapest smart plug you’ll find on Amazon’s site. In fact, some might consider the Amazon Smart Plug price a bit crazy. Amazon is asking a lot for this little gadget at $25. Heck, even insanely popular TP-Link Kasa smart plugs are only $6.75 each right now. Amazon’s smart plug is also not the most compact or the most feature-rich. It doesn’t even work with Google Assistant like most plugs, or with Apple’s Siri voice assistant. It’s made by Amazon though, which means millions and millions of people out there are willing to pay a premium. It might even be worth it, after all. You get a smart plug from a trusted brand that you also know is going to work as smoothly as possible with Alexa.
10 Amazon finds under $30 each that people are obsessed with

When you hunt for deals on Amazon, you’re probably often looking for popular products like Apple AirPods and Instant Pots. Yes, it’s great to save some money on best-sellers like those, but you’re not going to wow anyone with them. There are so many cool gadgets on Amazon. And some of the best Amazon finds cost under $30! There are tons of items on Amazon that have the potential to be a total game-changer for you. But you’ll never even come across them if you don’t know where to look. For example, have you seen this awesome galaxy star projector that...
The right antenna could give you dozens of channels for free

Ready to watch TV for free? Go purchase an antenna. The right antenna can give you plenty to watch without cable or streaming, including WRAL-TV and WRAZ-TV. “A couple of years ago, when there was a major storm and the cable went out in town for a couple of days, if you had an antenna you could still watch TV,” said homeowner Chris Patterson.
10 Amazon deals you need to see on Saturday: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift cards, more

Christmas is almost here, which means a few things. First and foremost, it means you’ll hopefully get to see some friends and family to celebrate. And second, it means there’s one last chance at Amazon to get the most popular products of the season with deep discounts. From Apple’s AirPods Pro with MagSafe for just $179 and huge discounts on Roomba robot vacuums to a big Instant Pot sale you need to see to believe, there are so many fantastic deals on Amazon right now. You can see all of Amazon’s incredible Christmas 2021 deals right here. Or, if you just want...
Amazon January sales 2022: The best deals on AirPods, Nintendo Switch, Garmin watches and more

We made it. It’s 2022, and we’ve all Auld Lang Syned our way into the new year. But no sooner have the Boxing Day sales finished that our thoughts have turned to the January sales.Once considered the shopping event of the year, these events have been overshadowed somewhat by Black Friday in recent years. But that doesn’t mean that there aren’t plenty of stellar deals and discounts worth snapping up, because there most definitely are. Plus, with more online sales to take advantage of, there’s no need to wake up early to snap up those January bargains.Follow live: The best January sales deals to shop...
Best Wi-Fi range extenders in 2022: Get rid of dead zones in your home

Fix your Wi-Fi issues and increase range and speed Wireless connectivity has certainly improved over the years  — but that’s not to say it’s always perfect. Even some of the best Wi-Fi setups have their flaws. However, if you’re resistant to an old-school, yet slightly more reliable, wired setup, there are options to improve your Wi-Fi when your provider fails to give you reliable service. One solution is picking up a Wi-Fi range extender. This is especially useful for people with bigger homes that have a plethora of dead zones or far too many devices for one standalone Wi-Fi router to handle....
LG’s New Monitor Is the World’s First 16:18 Vertical Display

LG has announced two new monitors, including the market's first 16:18 vertical display. Announced on Wednesday, the two new monitors will officially debut in January at CES 2022. The first monitor, the LG UltraFine Display, is a 32-inch 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) Nano IPS panel boasting a 2,000:1 contrast ratio. The new monitor also offers 98 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut, which means dark, deep, blacks, and a vibrant color display. It's LG's first Nano IPS Black panel, and the company says it will deliver "realistic and nuanced black tones."
Fire HD 8 Plus review: Amazon’s tablet is hard to beat when it comes to budget

When it comes to tablets, there are two kinds: premium models with glass and aluminium design and with prices to match (these are made by Apple) and more affordable tablets. The best of these are very keenly priced and made by Amazon, which tends to sell them at or around cost price, something other manufacturers can’t compete with.Amazon can do this because it sees the Fire tablet range as a way to lure customers into its ecosystem, hoping to sell services such as Amazon Prime or ebooks that can be read on the device.Amazon has its own, special operating system,...
4 true wireless earbuds under $40 worth buying

We have a list of the best cheap true-wireless earbuds. But what if you want to pay as little as possible? Say, under $40 or even less? Yes, there are an increasing number of cheap true wireless earbuds out there, but only a few that stand out for being a cut above and surprisingly decent for the price. As I like to say, you shouldn't expect the world at this low price, but you can throw any of these wireless earbuds in a gym bag (when gyms open again) and not feel heartbroken if you happen to lose them.
Monday’s deals: COVID test kits, Amazon Gift Cards, $12 spring-loaded knife, more

Can you believe that it’s 2022 right now? We sure can’t. 2020 took forever to end but 2021 flew by in the blink of an eye. Now that 2022 is here, we’re not sure what to expect. As far as deals go, however, it looks like we can expect some seriously impressive discounts on all the hottest products out there. 2022 is kicking off with some truly incredible sales. Some of them match or even beat prices we saw this past Black Friday. But nothing is as popular as COVID-19 home test kits right now, and Amazon is actually offering a few...
LG’s DualUp monitor is a a 27.6 inch 16:18 display

After years of 16:9 displays dominating the laptop and desktop monitor space, we’re starting to see a growing number of other options including displays with 16:10 and 3:2 aspect ratios for folks who prefer extra vertical screen space. The LG DualUp monitor is something a little different. It’s a...
espresso Display V2 portable monitors feature aluminium and glass for peak performance

Work on the go with the espresso Display V2 portable monitors. Integrate your monitor with Mac, Windows, iOS, Android, and other devices to maximize your performance, anywhere. The collection includes 3 products: espresso Display 13 V2, espresso Display 13 Touch V2, and espresso Display 15 Touch V2. All of which come with unique features to help you succeed. The espresso Display 15 Touch V2, in particular, boasts a 15-inch screen with touch capabilities. All the while, Palm Rejection technology allows you to make markings and edits on the screen without any accidental smudges. Moreover, these espresso monitors offer 16.2 million colors for vividly bright images and text. And with 300 nits, you can see everything in crystal-clear quality. Finally, these monitors measure just 5.3 mm in thickness to remain super portable and lightweight.
Colgate Optic Renewal Teeth Whitening Toothpaste (6oz, 2-Pack) $5.65

Amazon has the Colgate Optic Renewal Teeth Whitening Toothpaste (6 oz, 2 Pack) for a low $5.65 after Clip Coupon with Subscribe and Save (Exp Soon). Free Shipping with Amazon Prime or orders $25+. This is originally $13.50, so you save 58% off list price. For maximum teeth whitening, colgate's...
Tadeto T007 Digital Level LCD Screen Angle Finder $21.59

Amazon has the Tadeto T007 Digital Level LCD Screen Angle Finder for a low $21.59 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "I644VLLD" (Exp 1/6). This is originally $35.99, so you save 40% off list price. ABS and REF Modes. Measuring range: 0 to 360° (4x90°) Extra...
Thinkcar Thinktool Mini Battery Powered OBD2 Scanner $298.80

Amazon has the Thinkcar Thinktool Mini Battery Powered OBD2 Scanner for a low $298.80 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "55F3FVLG" (Exp 1/5). This is originally $664, so you save $365 off list price. Full systems diagnostic. 28 maintenance reset functions. Wireless connection, bluetooth diagnosis. Screenshot & screen recorder. 8 optional...
End of Road Super Quick Fist One Piece Rubber Clamp $5.25

Amazon has the End of Road Super Quick Fist One Piece Rubber Clamp for a low $5.25. Free Shipping on orders over $25 or with Amazon Prime. Save 36% off the $8.24 list price. Holds objects 2.5" to 9.5" in diameter. One clamp supports up to 50lbs. Note: to be able to hold the maximum diameter of 9.5", the clamp must be mounted.
