Devils’ Dougie Hamilton to have surgery on broken jaw

Last week I wrote about how the Devils center depth and how that will likely continue to be one of the few enjoyable things to watch throughout the rest of this season. Since that time, the Devils have managed a 3 game winning streak and now have almost doubled their playoff odds to 2.6% (note that this from January 1st and doesn’t account for their last two games). So they’re turning things around, right? Doubtful, but I don’t begrudge anyone who wants to remain delusional wildly optimistic about this season. That said, today I am going to continue my focus on the journey instead of the end results as we look for positives to take out of this season. The subject of today’s post, the Devils “shutdown” pair of Jonas Siegenthaler and Damon Severson.

NHL ・ 15 HOURS AGO