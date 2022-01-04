ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Devils’ Dougie Hamilton to have surgery on broken jaw

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Jersey Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton is scheduled to have surgery Wednesday on his broken jaw after taking a puck to the face early in the team's game at Washington. The Devils did not give a timetable for...

CharlotteObserver.com

Pastrnak scores tiebreaker in 3rd, Bruins beat Devils 5-3

David Pastrnak scored the tiebreaking goal with 5:49 left in the third period and the Boston Bruins beat the New Jersey Devils 5-3 on Tuesday night. Curtis Lazar had a goal and an assist, Oskar Steen scored his first career goal and the Bruins won their third straight since returning to the ice after they had six consecutive games postponed because of COVID-19.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Devils issue injury updates on Dougie Hamilton, Jonathan Hischier, others

After the New Jersey Devils completed their morning skate Tuesday, the team had quite a few injury updates to share. Defenseman Dougie Hamilton will have surgery Wednesday to repair a broken jaw suffered on January 2, and he’s been moved to injured reserve. Goalie Jonathan Bernier had hip surgery Monday and is out for the remainder of the season. Team captain Nico Hischier is out for Tuesday’s game against Boston with a lower-body injury, and forwards Yegor Sharangovich and Pavel Zacha entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol Tuesday.
NHL
FanSided

5 Goals New Jersey Devils Must Have In 2022

It’s the New Year, and the New Jersey Devils are riding as high as they have all season. The team had a three-game winning streak in November, and that was the only other time the fanbase was happy this season. It’s happened again. The Devils have three wins since the end of the break, beating the Sabres, Oilers, and Capitals all in dramatic fashion.
NHL
allaboutthejersey.com

The Devils Have a Legitimate Shutdown Pair

Last week I wrote about how the Devils center depth and how that will likely continue to be one of the few enjoyable things to watch throughout the rest of this season. Since that time, the Devils have managed a 3 game winning streak and now have almost doubled their playoff odds to 2.6% (note that this from January 1st and doesn’t account for their last two games). So they’re turning things around, right? Doubtful, but I don’t begrudge anyone who wants to remain delusional wildly optimistic about this season. That said, today I am going to continue my focus on the journey instead of the end results as we look for positives to take out of this season. The subject of today’s post, the Devils “shutdown” pair of Jonas Siegenthaler and Damon Severson.
NHL
NHL

Hischier Skates, Hamilton Has Surgery | INJURY REPORT

Hischier could return soon while Hamilton is out indefinitely; Bernier shutdown for season. Devils captain Nico Hischier (lower-body) skated on his own Wednesday and could return to the lineup Thursday when New Jersey hosts Columbus. Defenseman Dougie Hamilton underwent surgery for a broken jaw and will be out of the lineup indefinitely.
NHL
CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk, Three Bruins Staffers Placed In COVID Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Two games after returning from a lengthy break due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Bruins may have another COVID situation on their hands. Boston placed forward Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, the team announced. DeBrusk’s stay in protocol will likely be a lot shorter than his teammates of a few weeks ago. The NHL has adopted modified protocols, which reduced the isolation period for players who tested positive test from 10 days to five. DeBrusk had three shots in each of Boston’s wins over the weekend, and recorded an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. The forward, who requested a trade out of Boston earlier this season, has five goals and four assists in his 27 games this season. Boston sits at 16-10-2 on the season, and is set to host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
NHL
KREX

Cale Makar’s OT goal lifts Avalanche past Blackhawks 4-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Cale Makar tried to downplay his game-winning goal Tuesday night, calling the sequence “a little bit lucky.” Colorado teammate Erik Johnson offered a much different description. “Yeah, it was sick,” Johnson said. Makar scored on a slick move 2:38 into overtime, lifting the surging Avalanche to a 4-3 victory over the Chicago […]
NHL
CBS Minnesota

‘Why Not Now?’: Wild’s Top 2 Prospects Set To Make NHL Debut Thursday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Wild’s top two prospects will make their NHL debuts this week. The team announced this week it has recalled forwards Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi from the Iowa Wild. Marco Rossi (23) and Matt Boldy (12).(Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) “I was surprised as a reaction, because you’re dreaming of that callup,” Rossi said. “You never know when the call-up’s going to come.” Boldy was the Wild’s top draft pick in the 2019 draft, while Rossi was the first-round pick a year later. Rossi leads the Iowa Wild this season in assists and is third...
NHL

