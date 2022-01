The first cases of the omicron variant have possibly been detected in Austin, according to Austin Public Health and the University of Texas. UT Austin's Health Services announced Monday that it has found three preliminary cases of the omicron variant over the weekend. The lab results are still to be confirmed by genetic sequencing, which could take several days. The first lab-confirmed omicron Texas case was discovered in the Houston area last week, although the highly-transmissible variant is expected to have been spreading locally. The three cases found were in individuals who had not traveled internationally and. were not linked...

AUSTIN, TX ・ 23 DAYS AGO