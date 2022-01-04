ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Kansas residents die in 4-vehicle crash in Oklahoma

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
 1 day ago

NOTE: The article has been updated to include the name of the man who died in the crash. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials released the man’s name after contacting his next of kin.

KAY COUNTY, Okla. ( KFOR ) – A Kansas man and woman died from injuries they suffered in a crash involving four vehicles in Kay County early Tuesday morning.

Kyra D. Ray, 21, and Xavier M. Mitchell, 22, both of Salina, Kan., both died at the scene of the crash , according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Mitchell was driving a 2016 Nissan Sentra. Ray was his passenger.

The crash occurred at 4:35 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 35 North, approximately 1/2 mile south of mile marker 214 and about one mile south of Tonkawa, according to OHP officials.

The Sentra was heading north on I-35 when, for an unknown reason, it went off the right side of the road and struck a barrier wall. The Sentra then struck a 2021 Chevy Silverado, a 2006 Ford Econoline and a 2018 Kenworth tractor-trailer, officials said.

Ray was pinned in the Sentra for four-and-a-half hours. Tonkawa firefighters used the jaws of life to extricate her body.

The occupants of the other vehicles were not injured.

The road was dry at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Terri Elaine Haynes
1d ago

Such a sad SAD event, they're so young. 😪 God bless their grieving families. 🙏🏾🙏🏾😪😪

