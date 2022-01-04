Have questions about cannabis? State, county, city officials to provide answers.

LAS CRUCES - The City of Las Cruces Economic Development Department, in partnership with the Greater Las Cruces Chamber of Commerce, will conduct a two-day seminar for businesses and residents interested in learning more about the cannabis industry in New Mexico.

The free seminar will be from 10 a.m. until noon Wednesday, Jan. 5 and Thursday, Jan. 6 in Council Chambers at City Hall, 700 N. Main St. State, city and Doña Ana County officials will provide information about updates to rules, regulations and application requirements, and answer questions.

The Jan. 5 seminar will include presentations by the New Mexico Office of the State Engineer, New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department, the New Mexico Economic Development Department, the New Mexico Department of Agriculture, financial institutions including New Mexico Angels, Southwest Capital Bank, and Aery Group and Seedcrest, and the New Mexico Small Business Development Center.

Jan. 6 seminar presentations will be from city departments including Community Development, Planning and Zoning, the Las Cruces Fire Department, the Las Cruces Police Department, Las Cruces Utilities, Economic Development and Visit Las Cruces, Doña Ana County Planning and Zoning, and the New Mexico Small Business Development Center.

The seminar also will be available on Zoom. People interested in participating in any of the events via Zoom can register by going to https://bit.ly/3HxM5KI.

For information about the seminar, contact Irene Parra, Interim Business Development Administrator, at 575-528-3475 or by email at irparra@las-cruces.org.