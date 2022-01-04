Three apply for open judge seat in 3rd Judicial District

LAS CRUCES - Three people have applied to fill a vacancy in the 3rd Judicial District Court following Marci Beyer's retirement.

Candidates Robert Lara, Jeanne H. Quintero and Ramona J. Martinez-Salopek will go in front of the 3rd Judicial District Court Judicial Nominating Commission to interview for the position.

The nominating committee will convene the interviews at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19 at the courthouse, 201 Picacho Ave. The meeting is open to the public and masks are required.

A news release from the nominating committee states that "anyone who wishes to be heard about any of the candidates will have an opportunity to be heard."

Beyer, who was elected to the district bench in 2012, most recently oversaw family and civil cases such as divorce and custody proceedings.

For information on the judicial selection process, email Beverly Akin at akin@law.unm.edu.