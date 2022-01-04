ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Three apply for open judge seat in 3rd Judicial District

By From Staff Reports
Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xw99i_0dcnLfL100

LAS CRUCES - Three people have applied to fill a vacancy in the 3rd Judicial District Court following Marci Beyer's retirement.

Candidates Robert Lara, Jeanne H. Quintero and Ramona J. Martinez-Salopek will go in front of the 3rd Judicial District Court Judicial Nominating Commission to interview for the position.

The nominating committee will convene the interviews at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19 at the courthouse, 201 Picacho Ave. The meeting is open to the public and masks are required.

A news release from the nominating committee states that "anyone who wishes to be heard about any of the candidates will have an opportunity to be heard."

Beyer, who was elected to the district bench in 2012, most recently oversaw family and civil cases such as divorce and custody proceedings.

For information on the judicial selection process, email Beverly Akin at akin@law.unm.edu.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Government
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3rd Judicial District#Las Cruces Three
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Las Cruces Sun-News

Las Cruces Sun-News

756
Followers
426
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

Let the Las Cruces Sun-News be your source for breaking news, sports, business, entertainment and community news.

 http://lcsun-news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy