ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Some patients being transferred to nursing homes will be COVID-positive

By Charlie Megginson
Town Square LIVE News
Town Square LIVE News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GnSJy_0dcnLCw400

On average, one out of every four Delawareans who tests for COVID-19 is testing positive, Gov. John Carney said during his weekly briefing Tuesday afternoon.

That is, in part, a result of increased testing in the state — although Carney also blamed the surge on holiday gatherings and the highly contagious omicron variant.

Approximately half of the state’s cases are omicron cases, with the other half being delta variant cases.

Carney said Monday’s snowstorm that covered some parts of the state with a foot of snow or more may have helped stop the spread — albeit for a short period of time.

“The only good news there is that it kept people at home and maybe out from getting close to others that might be COVID-19 positive,” Carney said.

The weekly briefing came on the heels of a renewed state of emergency declaration that took effect Monday.

Under the state of emergency, Carney will deploy up to 100 members of the Delaware Army and Air National Guard to work as certified nursing assistants in skilled nursing facilities.

Those National Guard members are currently undergoing training and will be deployed to nursing homes with the ultimate goal of transferring patients who may need continued care but who do not require the level of acute care provided in hospitals.

Most patients who are transferred to nursing homes will have already been patients at those facilities prior to being sent to the hospital.

The problem the administration is hoping to address is not a lack of hospital beds, explained A.J. Shall, director of the Delaware Emergency Management Agency. The problem is a staffing shortage.

Health care facilities are particularly vulnerable to such shortages as workers remain in close contact with the virus.

The problem may also be exasperated by the hundreds of health care workers who were fired for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine.

ChristianaCare alone fired at least 150 employees for failing to comply with its vaccine mandate.

“We need really capable trained licensed bodies,” Shall said. “We have relaxed licensing requirements … to allow retired individuals — individuals that may not be licensed in Delaware but that are licensed in another state — to come help in the State of Delaware and what we’re hearing from the hospitals today is — you know, they’re seeing the same staffing issues that everybody else is.”

“You go into a restaurant today, you know, you might have to wait for a table and it’s not because they’re all taken,” Shall explained. “It’s because they don’t have enough people to work the tables and that’s what the hospitals are doing right now.”

He said that relying on the federal government for assistance is not a feasible option at the moment because every state in the country is facing similar difficulties.

Corinna Getchell, director of the Department of Health and Human Services’ Division of Health Care Quality, said in an interview with Delaware LIVE News that hospital patients who are COVID positive will, in some cases, be transferred to nursing homes.

“There are a couple of things that need to be considered if it is a COVID-positive patient,” Getchell said. “First of all, that patient would have to be medically cleared for discharge by their physician or their practitioner at the hospital.”

In the event a patient is discharged to a nursing facility and is still COVID-positive, the hospital and receiving nursing home will need to determine what precautions must to be taken before they are transferred.

A long-term care facility could admit COVID-positive patients if they determine that they have the capacity to care for that resident.

Such capacity considerations could include questions of adequate staffing, personal protective equipment, skills and supplies needed to provide safe and adequate care, Getchell said.

During the same interview, Jill Fredel, director of communications at the Department of Health and Social Services, noted that patients can test positive for COVID-19 without being infectious.

“Like the NFL players who are testing positive — they could still test positive in a month from now or two months from now — it doesn’t mean that they’re infectious,” Fredel said.

Getchell noted that not all patients who will be transferred out of hospitals will still be COVID positive and decisions on those transfers will be made on a case by case basis.

And others will have never had COVID in the first place.

“A lot of the patients that are waiting for discharge right now in the hospital are not necessarily COVID positive patients,” Getchell said. “A lot of patients have delayed getting health care because of the pandemic.”

In the event that a patient is ready to be transferred to a nursing home but the facility isn’t equipped to care for them safely, the hospital will put out a query to other nursing homes to determine where to send the patient, she explained.

National Guard members who complete the CNA training will be authorized to work in those nursing facilities as long as the state of emergency remains in effect.

Because their CNA certification is just the same as anyone else’s, they could elect to seek employment in those facilities even after the emergency declaration lapses.

“They will have to go through the requisite training and take the required number of classroom and clinical hours before taking the certification exam,” Getchell said. “So if some of them end up in the facilities and really enjoy the job, they could choose to seek employment as a certified nursing assistant with that facility — but as far as the assignment with the National Guard — that will not go on forever.”

As of Monday evening, 88.7 percent of Delawareans ages 18 and over are vaccinated with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 69.1 percent of the total population have received at least one dose. 63 percent of the eligible population have been fully vaccinated.

In the past seven days, 26.9 percent of COVID-19 tests have yielded positive results.

Nearly 10,000 fully vaccinated Delawareans have reported a breakthrough infection — approximately 1.74 percent of the fully vaccinated community.

2,095 Delawareans are confirmed to have died of the virus.

The Division of Public Health announced last week that it will adjust its guidance to reduce the amount of time that people should isolate or quarantine after COVID-19 exposures from 10 days to 5 days.

The move came after the CDC made the same recommendation. The CDC adopted the change after determining that the majority of COVID-19 transmission occurs early in the course of illness — generally in the one to two days prior to the onset of symptoms and the two to three days after.

The Division of Public Health also said it will refocus its contact tracing efforts on case investigation, specifically in high-risk settings such as schools and long-term care facilities.

Comments / 2

Related
Fox News

Termination of unvaccinated health care workers backfires as Biden pledges help amid COVID surge

President Biden is deploying military doctors and health care workers to bolster hospitals amid the spike in omicron variant cases. But in the last few months, thousands of health care workers across the nation have been terminated over refusing to comply with vaccine mandates, leaving health care providers in the lurch with staffing shortages while bracing for more patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Health
Local
Delaware Government
Local
Delaware Coronavirus
BBC

Covid: One of the sickest patients home for Christmas

Andrew Watts was described as one of the sickest Covid patients that doctors at Queen Elizabeth Hospital had seen. The 40-year-old black cab driver from Bexley, south-east London, began feeling ill last Christmas and returned a positive lateral flow test result on Boxing Day. Mr Watts was admitted to the...
The Center Square

Ducey quietly bans all public worker vaccination mandates

(The Center Square) – In an unannounced executive order regarding enhanced monitoring of COVID-19 metrics, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey banned public employers from requiring a COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment. The order, signed Wednesday, primarily reactivates the state’s “enhanced surveillance advisory,” which requires most hospitals to provide...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Home#Emergency Management#Delawareans#The Delaware Army#Air National Guard#Christianacare
Daily Mail

Nursing staff who've tested positive for COVID but have mild symptoms have returned to work at Rhode Island hospitals under new rules to ease staffing crisis - just weeks after unvaccinated health care workers were fired

At least one hospital in Rhode Island has allowed COVID positive staff return to work as a staffing crisis grips the state months after hospitals fired unvaccinated health care workers in compliance with a state mandate. The state-run Eleanor Slater Hospital in Cranston reached 'crisis' staffing status on Monday. Employees...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Healthcare worker shames Covid-positive patient she tested – then saw out shopping

A healthcare worker has gone viral after posting a TikTok video in which she lambasts a Covid-positive patient she apparently tested earlier in the day – then saw out shopping.TikTok user @eliicoco, masked and pictured in blue scrubs, shot the video at an undisclosed Ross location, writing, “When you see the patient that you swabed (sic) earlier who tested positive for Covid in the line at Ross” accompanied by a crying emoji.Set the soundtrack of Coolio’s 90s hit Gangsta’s Paradise, she added: “I told you to stay home and recover sis.”The wildly contagious coronavirus variant Omicron has been sweeping...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Town Square LIVE News

State hit 3,381 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

  Delaware saw 3,381 new positive cases Wednesday after all the reports were in, the Delaware Division of Public Health said Friday. That broke the record for a daily total, which already had broken the most-new-cases record when only part of the testing was in and the state said it was 1,991. On Friday, Delaware said there were 2,162 new ... Read More
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
pasadenanow.com

COVID-Positive Patients at Huntington Hospital Double in Last Two Weeks

The number of patients battling COVID-19 at Huntington Hospital has more than doubled since Dec. 22. According to the hospital, as of Tuesday morning 75 COVID-19-positive patients were being treated with eight of them in the intensive care unit. All of the patients in the ICU were unvaccinated. That number...
PASADENA, CA
sdpb.org

State nursing shortage exacerbated by the pandemic

When Geno Healy entered the nursing field in the early 1990s, job prospects were difficult to come by. “When I graduated, I was one of the few, probably handful of people that had a job waiting for me,” Healy said. “Because everybody was going into nursing. They were starting to pay more.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Town Square LIVE News

Town Square LIVE News

Hockessin, DE
329
Followers
73
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news from Brandywine Hundred, Centerville, Greenville, Hockessin, Pike Creek, and Northern Wilmington

 https://townsquaredelaware.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy