The first trading day of the new year ended up being one of the worst in months for the bond market. To make matters worse, there were no satisfying explanations as to why it happened--no obvious, individual market movers to blame. In fact, the day's biggest selling happened simply because the clock struck 8:20am (the CME open). From there, technicals, illiquidity, and corporate bond issuance all played supporting roles in the combined justification for a snowball selling spree that took 10yr yields nearly 12bps higher (and MBS lower by more than half a point) by the 3pm close.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO