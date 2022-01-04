ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Bit Warmer For Mid-week

By David Paul
Cover picture for the articleSYNOPSIS – We’ll turn a touch warmer over the coming days with passing cloud cover at times. Highs will rebound into the 60s for Wednesday and Thursday, but we’ll turn sharply cooler again for Friday. Look for another big warm-up over the weekend, before...

wevv.com

Snow Arrives Thursday Morning

Yet another mainly sunny, but blustery day across the Tri-State; our Wednesday gave way to plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the low 40s, but this evening will bring about increasing cloud cover as the season’s first taste of winter weather inches ever closer to the region. After seeing temperatures close to 30° around dinner time, the mercury will fall toward the mid 20s by 10 o’clock. Temps will continue to fall into early Thursday morning - as the snowfall arrives, temperatures will be sitting in the middle of 20s area-wide.
EVANSVILLE, IN
CBS Baltimore

Time To Prepare: More Snow On The Way For Thursday Into Friday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We are setting our sights on a Thursday p.m. to Friday a.m. storm system that will follow the same pattern as earlier this week, bringing more snow to the region. A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect Thursday at 6 p.m. and remain in effect until 7 a.m. Friday. The “Watch” will be elevated to a “Warning” as we get within about 12 hours of the event. First, there will be a weak cold front moving across the mid-Atlantic Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. It will reinforce the cold air in place. The area of low pressure bringing the...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBKO

Significant Snow Expected Thursday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - You wouldn’t have known snow was on the way Wednesday given the sunshine and mild temperatures! Readings reached the 50s for Bowling Green during the afternoon. But MUCH colder air is set to pour into the region tonight, setting us up for accumulating snow Thursday.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
News On 6

Cold Front Arrives, Bringing Dangerous Wind Chills

Our first cold blast has arrived. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 40s, but wind chills will remain in the 30s. Look for north winds relaxing Wednesday afternoon. Arctic air arrives Wednesday night. Lows will drop into the single digits and low teens. However, the winds will be strong...
vandaliaradio.com

Falling temps today, very cold tonight and light snow Thursday morning

After a very brief warm up, temperatures will fall today and much colder weather will arrive. We’ll see mostly sunny skies for today with our high in the upper 30s and then temperatures falling throughout the day today. We’ll see winds out of the west gusting nearly 30 miles per hour. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and cold with a low of 12 with winds out of the northwest gusting better than 30 miles per hour. Thursday morning we could see some light snow with a high on Thursday of just 16.
KFOR

Cold Today, but COLDER Tomorrow

The 1st of 2 cold fronts will move through the state today. We’ll see partly cloudy skies and highs today in the low-to-mid 40’s with breezy north winds gusting over 30 mph. The Arctic blast moves through the state tonight. We’ll see morning lows Thursday in the teens...
KTVZ

Warmer and eventually clear

Rain is likely through the night Wednesday, as lows only dip to the upper 30s and low 40s. Breezes will turn southerly and pick up to a modest 5-10 mph. This system will stay with us for the rest of the week, as well as the warmer temperatures. Precipitation will stay in the form of rain until Friday night. Temperatures will drop quickly Friday night, so we may see a little snow mix with the rain.
News 12

STORM WATCH: Snow Thursday into Friday; 1-3 inches possible

There is a storm watch in effect now through Friday morning as the first chance of snow heads our way. Thursday is the calm before the storm with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid- to upper-30s. Late Thursday night into Friday is when we will most likely see...
KTVZ

Snowfall ’til the weekend

The mountains have seen some pretty incredible additions to the snow base, and the resorts are expecting more for the remainder of the workweek. Mt. Bachelor, for example, could see as much as another 15-25" of snow by Friday night. Highs will be around freezing and lows will be in the teens. With all this fresh snow and mostly sunny skies, this will be a sensational weekend on the slopes.
BEND, OR
WVNT-TV

Winter Weather Returns Thursday Afternoon. Accumulating Snow Ahead!

Winter Storm Warnings go into effect at 12pm Thursday for Pocahontas, Nicholas, Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming, and McDowell until 8 am Friday. Winter Storm Warnings go into effect at 1 pm Thursday for Greenbrier, Summers, Monroe, Mercer, and Tazewell Counties until 7 am Friday. Wednesday night is the calm before the...
News On 6

Breezy, Chilly Wednesday

Temps will be below normal today before another surge of arctic air arrives tonight bringing bitterly cold weather to Oklahoma Thursday. The first front moved across northern OK earlier this morning with north winds and temps falling into the 30s. Afternoon highs will stay into the lower 40s north and mid to upper 40s south along with partly sunny sky and north winds near 10 to 20 mph. A stronger arctic front arrives later tonight with temps dropping into the teens Thursday morning with north winds from 15 to 30 mph. Wind chill values near or even slightly below single digits will be possible northwest of the metro where a wind chill advisory may be needed for the morning hours. Highs Thursday afternoon will stay in the mid-20s north and near-freezing southeastern OK. A strong jet-streak moves from the Rockies into the central plains late tonight behind this front and will provide enough lift in the atmosphere to squeeze out some light snow or flurries across part of northeastern OK early Thursday morning, with higher chances in southern Kansas.
wtvy.com

Warmer this morning

SYNOPSIS – Warmer this morning with temperatures starting off in the upper 30s to lower 40s around the area. This afternoon we will warm up into the lower 60s with partly cloudy skies. Tomorrow our next cold front will move through with it comes a chance of a shower or two and cooler air for Friday where afternoon highs will drop back into the middle 50s. Overall the weekend looks dry, our next front will slide through late in the day on Sunday into the morning on Monday. The high on Monday will be in the upper 50s with temperatures dropping as we move through the day.
WHIO Dayton

Flurries south of Dayton; Below zero wind chills Friday

MIAMI VALLEY — QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:. Today: This is the first of two very cold days for the Miami Valley. After starting the day in the teens, we’ll only warm to the 20s this afternoon. Snow flurries and a few light snow showers are possible, especially during the afternoon and evening. The best chances at seeing snowflakes today will come south of I-70, and especially south of I-71. Likewise, the best chances at seeing any snowfall accumulation will come further south and east.
DAYTON, OH
wtvy.com

Warmer For Thursday

SYNOPSIS – Warmer air is moving in for the short-term, with a few showers possible Thursday, especially during the evening hours as a cold front tracks through the Wiregrass. We’ll jump into the upper 60s to lower 70s Thursday afternoon, but fall into the lower 30s by Friday morning.
kq2.com

Wind Chill Advisory on Thursday

A Wind Chill Advisory goes from midnight tonight until Thursday at noon. With the wind chill, it will likely feel like it is sub zero or in the single digits throughout the whole day. Clouds will also continue to increase throughout the day. A chance for some light snow will move into the area later tonight after sunset. Most areas will only see a dusting up to an inch, but a few pockets up to two inches will be possible. The areas that see up to two inches will mainly be to our south. Temperatures will also be even colder on Thursday with highs barely making it to the double digits. Temperatures will slowly start to recover throughout the rest of the week into the weekend.
CBS Denver

First Alert Weather: Cold And Snow Blast Thru Front Range

 DENVER(CBS)- A strong jet stream overrunning cold Arctic air rushing in over the eastern plains fired up bands of snow during the Wednesday afternoon rush. Credit CBS4 The heavy bands of snow show up well on the First Alert high-res radar. Areas under the bands of snow (shaded in blue) received quick bursts of snow. Credit CBS4 The roads were cold enough that icy conditions happened as quickly as the snow began falling. Creating numerous accidents from the mountains to the plains. A big range on snow amounts from the high country down across the plains. Some areas as of this writing are approaching one...
DENVER, CO
hoiabc.com

Sub-zero wind chills continue

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The bitter cold will continue for the next few days, but the good news is that while it will still remain breezy at times, our winds will relax a little tonight and tomorrow. Wind speeds will drop to about 10-15 mph with gusts of...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
14news.com

Accumulating snow Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunshine poked through the clouds for the first half of Wednesday. Afternoon temps reached the lower 40s as forecast. Clouds and sharply colder air will move into the Tri-State Wednesday night. Lows on Thursday morning will drop to around 18, with the wind chill near zero. Snow will move into the area from west to east by mid-morning. Heaviest snowfall should occur over western Kentucky, where up to 3″ will be possible, especially in Hopkins and Muhlenberg counties. Snow amounts will taper down north of the Ohio River, with around an inch likely in Evansville, Henderson and Owensboro. With the cold temps, everything will stick and we will likely see slick driving conditions by late morning on Thursday through the afternoon commute. Snow moves out Thursday night and temps will sink into the single digits Friday morning. Again, sub-zero wind chills possible. Over the weekend, south winds will push temperatures back into the 40s with rain likely late Saturday night and Sunday.
EVANSVILLE, IN

