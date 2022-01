There’s something about stepping inside a Trader Joe’s that makes me feel like a kid in a candy store — happy, elated, and, most of all, curious about what I’m going to find. Every time I visit a Trader Joe’s (about two or three times a month), I’m always greeted with a selection of new products I haven’t seen or tried before. The variety and newness, coupled with knowing that just about everything I’ve tried at Trader Joe’s is delicious, have me certain that I’m going to find something good on every trip.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 17 DAYS AGO